Cita dance returns, with a set of dancing teachers

The principle of this event is as simple as it is effective: to allow dancers – especially dancers, it must be admitted – from Haute Gironde to take urban dance classes with very high-level professionals, and to International fame.

The challenge is met, because nearly 200 dancers, of all levels and backgrounds, not just Blayais, come to use the “dancefloors” during this weekend. The event succeeded in the challenge of giving “another image of urban culture”, according to the wishes of Julie Rigal, the president of the festival, but also of marking Blaye on the map of “dance”.

This year, the teachers’ board has been largely renewed. If the Italian Dafné Bianchi is still present, the other teachers are coming for the first time. This “new vintage”, a mixture of Girondin dancers, such as Julian Hyun, Aurélien Vaudey and Maïlys Soudanas, who manages the course, followed by the Regional Integration Plan for Youth (Prij) in Haute Gironde.

Toopiti, Afro dance specialist, comes from Marseille and Lionel Véro and Meech from France, from Paris. The latter participated in the show “Les Indes galantes”, a hip-hop transposition of Rameau’s broom, in 2021. Marthe Vangeel comes from Belgium and Slip (acronym for “Spread love and inspire passion”, or “Propagate love and inspire passion”), American dancer, who has collaborated with artists such as Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Janet Jackson.

In the program

Dance classes. April 30 and 1er May: two days of dance training, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Nine teachers: Aurélien Vaudey (hip-hop and contemporary) Maïlys Soudanas (Street and dancehall, hip-hop), Marthe Vangeel (dancehall), Meech de France (house), Lionel Véro (afro), Toopiti (afro) Dafne Bianchi ( Dancehall), Slip Dance (Dancehall), Julia Hyun (hip-hop). Two levels, three places, thirty hours of dancing.

Children/parents and all levels, in the two Espace Danse studios. All levels: at the Titou Vallaeys Gymnasium. Price: weekend pass, 120 euros; day, 70 euros. Limited places, reservation recommended.

Parties. Saturday 30 April, at 7.30 p.m.: “Party” aboard the Aquitania, meeting at the Blaye nautical stop. Cruise on the estuary, buffet dinner, DJ set Caribbean sound and DJ set Meech. Limited places, reservation strongly recommended (the boat is already full). Price: 35 euros.

Sunday 1er May, from 6.30 p.m.: free show at the Titou Valleys gymnasium, restitution of the courses and the “Danse sa peau” project, born of the collaboration between the “Jeune et Rose” association, the Prij de Blaye, Bourg and Saint – André-de-Cubzac and Cita Dance. Demonstration, open stage, youth participation.

Information and reservations: www.billetweb.fr/cita-dance-2022. Facebook: @citadance. instagram: cita.dance, Julierigal33@gmail.com, 06 35 57 28 45.