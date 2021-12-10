Cite, stop on new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. Elkann, “In 10 years, 70% of cars in the EU will be plug-in hybrids or electric”

“The phase out of new cars with internal combustion engines must take place by 2035, while for vans and light commercial transport vehicles by 2040”. This was announced by the Ministry of Ecological Transition in a statement, at the end of the fourth meeting of the Cite, the Interministerial Committee for Ecological Transition.

Stellantis. “Over the next five years, the Group will spend 30 billion euros to support the electrification strategy of its models. If we look at Europe, within 10 years, 70% of Stellantis cars sold in Europe will be plug-in hybrids or pure electric “. Thus John Elkann, Stellantis president of Milano Finanza. “Already today the number of low environmental impact models we offer to our customers has grown to 29 and the New Fiat 500 full electric, as beautiful as it is technologically sophisticated, is the electric best seller in nine national markets”, he continues. Elkann who in his speech also addresses the role of Italy in this innovation process.

“In this electric revolution, Italy is playing a leading role, at all levels: production of the new models, assembly of the batteries, applied research and testing of the charging and energy transmission infrastructures. It is an exciting phase, full of projects and new ideas, which reconnects us to the pioneering phase of our founding fathers “, continues the president of Stellantis, according to whom the mobility sector at the moment is particularly attractive for the best talents due to its technological evolution.