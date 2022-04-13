Citgo and Baylor University offer training scholarships to Venezuelan doctors

Citgo’s Simón Bolívar Foundation reported that it maintains an alliance with the Baylor University School of Medicine, through which Venezuelan doctors can receive training.

“Up to seven scholarships are being offered to medical professionals working in Venezuela to obtain a world-class diploma in Tropical Medicine from the Baylor National School of Tropical Medicine,” he said in a statement.

Scholarships for Diploma in Tropical Medicine at Baylor University

He added that the Francisco Antonio Rísquez National Academy of Medicine Foundation (FANM) will play a key role in helping the Foundation disseminate information to potential scholarship candidates in the country.

“As well as with the development of an objective process to identify qualified candidates who will be recommended to apply for a scholarship with the Baylor School of Medicine for the diploma of the Tropical Medicine program,” he indicated.

“We see this collaboration as the first step toward a long-term, strategic and mutually beneficial relationship with the Baylor School of Medicine and the Francisco Antonio Rísquez National Academy of Medicine Foundation.” So said Mariela Poleo, president of the Simón Bolívar Foundation.

He added that this charity program provides training for medical professionals in Venezuela given the loss of health professionals in the country and the need to rebuild capacities.

“At the same time, it offers a two-way channel for knowledge transfer. I am particularly pleased with the invaluable collaboration that the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela will provide in the identification of candidates who will be recommended to apply for a scholarship for the Diploma of the Tropical Medicine program”, she expressed.

Tropical Medicine

The Diploma in Tropical Medicine involves an intensive four-month, online, non-degree program designed for physicians. It consists of four modules that address Epidemiology, Public Health, Tropical Bacteriology and Virology, Tropical Parasitology and Mycology, and Travel Application and Tropical Medicine through webinars.

“This program will develop the skills necessary for health professionals to work in the field of tropical medicine. And it will prepare them to take the Certificate of Knowledge in Clinical Tropical Medicine and Traveler’s Health, “said the Foundation.

He highlighted that by meeting the objectives of the program, candidates will be able to describe the principles and management of childhood diseases, reproductive health, and current approaches to address the health needs of women and children, apply various clinical subspecialties focused on the tropics and discuss the differential diagnosis for travelers returning with fever and/or eosinophilia.

“All in line with the charitable mission of the Foundation to develop capacities to help those most in need in this area,” he stressed.

Requirements

Applicants must submit their medical credentials, three letters of recommendation, and an essay on their motivation for obtaining this Diploma. They must have sufficient English language skills to successfully complete the English as a Foreign Language test.

The application process for the scholarship will begin in June 2022 and will end in September 2022. Classes will begin in January 2023.

“The Simón Bolívar Foundation, in collaboration with the National Academy of Medicine, will issue a call for potential candidates, and will identify those qualified to recommend their application for the Baylor School of Medicine scholarships to obtain a diploma in the Tropical Medicine program. . Once shortlisted candidates submit their applications, Baylor School of Medicine will have the final decision on admission to the program based on its selection criteria,” the foundation said.

