Citi gives success to the last breath

Juve Primavera host Genoa on the eighth day of the championship: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

(sent to the Ale & Ricky camp in Vinovo) – The Juve Primavera exceeds in extremis the Genoa, on the eighth day of the championship. Bianconeri ahead with Mulazzi, then Beso puts everything back on par. At 94 ′ Citi signs the winning goal.

Juve Genoa Primavera 2-1 LIVE: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – Juve Genoa Primavera started.

2 ′ Mulazzi Occasion – Immediate chance for Juve with Mulazzi, who starts the counterattack after an error in the restart of Genoa. Blocked his shot from the edge.

6 ‘Mulazzi Shot – Turco is centered and then widened to the address of Mulazzi. Entered the area, shoot on the outside of the net.

15 ′ Iling opportunity – Chibozo runs off to the right, low cross with Turco anticipated on the goal line. The ball dances in the small area, but Iling is stopped by Mitrovic’s providential exit.

22 ‘Turkish post – Chibozo again as an assistman for Turco. Heel dribbling and shooting on the near post to fully capture the wood.

26 ‘Turicchia Shot – Dangerous with the right the number 3, with his attempt that flies over the crossbar.

33 ′ Savona opportunity – He has the space to put it in the center of Savona, but he frees himself from the baseline. Ball rejected, Turkish hit Biaggi.

39 ‘Gol Mulazzi – Turicchia bowl in the middle for Mulazzi, who turns well in a head twist and climbs over Mitrovic.

45 ′ Iling Occasion – He enters the area but takes too long to kick, not trusting the right. Balloon coming out on the bottom.

46 ′ Bonetti opportunity – Savona puts it on the far post for Bonetti, who hits with a sure shot but finds the opposition of Mitrovic.

47 ‘Turicchia Shot – Corner pattern that frees Turicchia. Poisonous right hand rejected in two stages by Mitrovic.

56 ‘Savona cross-shot – Impressive snatch by Chibozo who opens for Savona and goes to receive in the area. Strong and tense cross-shot by the full-back who nearly finds his teammates in the area.

57 ‘Shot Bamba – First ring of Genoa’s recovery. Bamba tries to cross with the left-handed, not framing the mirror.

61 ′ Senko parade – Senko’s double miraculous intervention. First it goes down perfectly to the place in Biaggi’s corner. Reactive to get up and up over the crossbar Gjini’s close frame.

63 ‘Turkish Cross – Unlucky number 18 with his left-handed. Accurate shot that crashes on the crossbar.

73 ′ Turkish Opportunity – Strijdonck activates the turbo and starts, widening for Turco. Left to cross rejected by the defense.

74 ′ Turkish shot-cross – Go to the bottom and cross in the middle for Strijdonck. The defense pushes away in extremis.

77 ′ Goal Beso – Punishment naively granted by Omic. Power bore baptizes the intersection.

82 ‘Shot Beso – Ruleta to overcome an opponent and right low shot that comes out of a nothing.

87 ‘Omic Shot – There is power but not precision. The shot ends high.

89 ′ Dellavalle opportunity – Iling with the billiard touch finds Mitrovic’s corner deviation. From an inactive ball, Dellavalle resolves a scrum, touching the post.

94 ′ Goals Citi – Corner of Iling, Citi heads high and strikes Mitrovic.

Best of the match Juve: Citi REPORT CARDS

Juve Genoa Primavera 2-1: result and match report

Networks: 39 ′ Mulazzin 77 ′ Beso, 94 ′ Citi

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko; Savona (68 ‘Dellavalle), Citi, Nzouango, Turicchia; Mulazzi (85 ‘Rouhi), Omic, Bonetti (79’ Maressa), Iling; Turco (85 ′ Galante), Chibozo (68 ′ Strijdonck). Annex. Bonatti. Available Scaglia, Ratti, Cerri, Doratiotto, Ledonne, Mbangula, Sekularac

Genoa (3-4-2-1): Mitrovic; Marcandalli (75 ‘Ghigliotti), Bolcano, Gjini; Magliocca (75 ‘Boiga), Biaggi (90’ Lipani), Sadiku, Boci; Accornero (90 ‘Vassallo), Beso; Bamba (68 ′ Sahli). Annex. Chiappino. Available Corci, Ascioti, Dellepiane, Cagia, Le Mura, Bifini, Likendja

Referee: Nicolini of Brescia

Ammonites: 7 ′ Biaggi, 8 ′ Savona, 73 ′ Beso, 75 ′ Omic, 84 ′ Accornero

Juve Genoa Primavera: the pre-match

