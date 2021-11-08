Citi takes care of it. Bonatti’s anecdote and that exultation …

Juve Primavera were dragged by Alessandro Citi’s goal against Genoa: Bonatti’s anecdote and that significant celebration

It’s minute 94, and Samuel Iling-Junior draws a corner kick trajectory that draws Alessandro Citi. You already know the epilogue: winning header and 2-1 to the last breath. First seal in black and white by the defender born in 2003, who arrived this summer from Milan. It took a few games to acclimatise and blend in Bonatti’s chessboard: he often alternated ownership with Muharemovic, Nzouango and Fiumanò, but using a perfect Carpe Diem the opportunities had. And the coach Bonatti, after the victory with Genoa, revealed this anecdote about his defender:

«Yesterday (Friday ed) Citi didn’t do a great finishing. We had a particularly intense exchange of views. More than an exchange of views, it was a monologue on my part, which I don’t mind. The response today has been extraordinary. The same thing happened before Zenith with Iling and the response was extraordinary. This is gratifying for me because it means that there are important relational contents that are the basis for being able to express one’s abilities, which are indisputable ».

Another important aspect: theexultation. Citi was literally overwhelmed by his teammates: who was on the pitch but also the entire bench, running on the pitch to close in a shell around him. It is a sign of Union, of harmony, of purity of the group. What Bonatti has managed to do and what he manages to do every year can be seen from these gestures, which make the difference and are then reflected on the pitch. The déjà-vu brings back both Strijdonck’s final goal with Sampdoria but also last season, with the entire bench exploding with joy at the 4-0 goal by Cotter against Sassuolo. Group with a strong identity, a strong imprint, which until the end is reluctant to give up. It shows in these small (large) gestures.