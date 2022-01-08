Citigroup beats JPMorgan and Goldman: will fire unvaccinated employees

Citigroup could be the first major American bank listed on Wall Street to implement the vaccination obligation for its employees, under penalty of dismissal. This very strong choice had already been communicated by the bank in October, when it wrote to employees that “complete vaccination is a condition of being dependent”, and that workers should present a vaccination certificate by January 14th. As a consequence of this, anyone who has not presented any document within the established deadline will be left at home without a salary and will have to leave the company at the end of the month.

None of Citigroup’s competitors had so far come to this decision. Rival banks like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs left unvaccinated employees at home by allowing smart working but did not fire them. Citigroup, on the other hand, led by CEO Jane Fraser since March 2021, justified this decision by appealing to the fact that, being the bank a government contractor, it must align itself with President Biden’s policies on vaccines. And that applying the mandatory vaccine will help ensure the safety of employees who will return to work in the office.

So far, more than 90% of Citigroup’s 220,000 workers worldwide are in compliance with the mandatory vaccine, even though the layoff rule only applies to US-based staff. Most US banks vocally asked their employees to return to office work in the fall, but now, with the spread of the Omicron variant, remote work has again become necessary.