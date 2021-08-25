Citigroup invests in Bitcoin | Big bank in the world of BTC

Also Citigroup, one of the most important investment banks in the world, is poised to enter the world of Bitcoin – as have all the major private financial institutions in the US to date.

We are talking about one of the largest banks in terms of relevance and managed capital, which according to rumors that have been disseminated by CoinDesk, would be waiting for the go-ahead from the market regulatory authorities to start investing in Bitcoin Futures which are listed on the CME of Chicago.

Even Citigroup in the world of Bitcoin – here’s how

This is also one bullish news for the Bitcoin market, on which we can invest with eToro (here to get a free and unlimited trial account), through which you can access Bitcoin investments, but also unique tools fintech as the CopyTrading (which allows you to copy the best investors but also to spy on their portfolios and market positions) and how i CopyPortfolios that allow you to invest in well-structured crypto baskets. Those who want to switch to a real account can do it with only $ 50 minimum investment.

Citigroup is only the latest of the big banks to want to invest in Bitcoin

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been talking openly about what groups the size of JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and also Wells Fargo. Missed the appeal Citigroup which we can now consider part of the game that is played on Bitcoin. According to rumors that have been reported by CoinDesk, which in turn cites confidential sources, the large American banking group would be awaiting the authorization from the SEC to start investing in Bitcoin, even if through i Futures which are listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Again according to the same sources, it was – as in the case of the other banks we have mentioned – that pushed Citigroup to this step – the interest sustained by customers, in this case. institutional. The confirmation, this, of what we report above Cryptocurrency.it for months now, with Bitcoin and also Ethereum which have long since entered the category of asset high-risk funds, banks and wealthy private investors want to include in their portfolios.

Bullish news – a sign of the cascade effect on Bitcoin

We said it: the interest of certain banking groups – see JP Morgan – would have triggered on Bitcoin a cascade effect, which would not have spared even the banks historically adverse to the world of cryptocurrencies. An unstoppable path, also confirmed by this more than concrete interest on the part of one of the most important banking groups in the world. Interest which was then confirmed, once the news was spread, by the company.

Given the many regulatory and other issues, we have a very cautious approach to this market. We are considering products such as i futures for some of our institutional clients – as they operate within an important regulatory framework.

It is the same preference for i Futures compared to direct purchases that he had also manifested Gary Gensler, the leader of the SEC, which recently said that those who want an approved Bitcoin ETF would do well to use futures and not buy BTC directly. This is due to the strictly regulated nature of the financial products that are traded in Chicago – which represents at least for some categories of investors a reduction in the risk associated with the purchase and custody of Bitcoin.

Regardless of these events – which for many are goats’ wool – Bitcoin is conquering the world of investment banks and institutional investors at a frighteningly high rate. Which could push the price of this cryptocurrency towards the goals we have set in ours Bitcoin forecasts. In the short term, many, including us, see $ 100,000 as a credible threshold. And who will know how to wait will be able to see even higher goals. Banks’ appetite for BTC and the cryptocurrency sector would now seem unstoppable – and they will try to take home as much satoshi as possible.