“Citizens as hostages”: the upsurge in violence against civilians by drug traffickers in Mexico

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

Child raises his arms after violent episodes in Ciudad Juárez.

The civilian population was the main victim of the multiple violent episodes that organized crime carried out last week in Mexico.

Indiscriminate murders of citizens, burning of vehicles and businesses with customers inside, roadblocks…

For several days last week, Mexico was shocked to witness the uncontrollable chaos caused by organized crime in different states of the country.

It first happened in Jalisco and Guanajuato, apparently as a reaction to the authorities’ attempt to capture a leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Later in several cities in Baja California, such as the border Tijuana.

And in between, crime was rampant in Ciudad Juárez, after a battle that began in prison between rival local groups that later spread to the city and ended with a balance of 11 dead in which la that the civilian population was the main target of this massacre. The Mexican government deployed the army to restore security.

