Citizens demonstrate again in front of La Fortaleza against LUMA Energy

Dissatisfied with the measures that the Pedro Pierluisi administration has taken and the constant interruptions of electricity service, a group of protesters will gather again this Saturday afternoon in front of La Fortaleza to protest against the company LUMA Energy.

The call has been named “Blackout against LUMA”, since among the claims that would be made against the governor’s residence is the cancellation of the contract to the company in charge of the distribution and transmission of energy on the Island since last June 1, 2021.

Last Thursday there was already a demonstration against LUMA. It ended with clashes between the police and protesters. There were four arrested, five police officers injured and several members of the press attacked by the Uniformed.

As in the last demonstration, there are no groups or individuals who claim the call to demonstrate at around 5:00 pm today. However, on this occasion artists such as René Pérez, known as Residente, or Kany García have not joined the call to protest.

In the area of ​​La Fortaleza, orange fences remain up to delimit the area where the Police maintain their surveillance. It serves as a separation between the area that the protesters will occupy, known since the Summer of 2019 as the Street of Resistance. Actually, it is the intersection of Fortaleza Street with Del Cristo Street.

They will “guarantee” the right to expand

After the clashes recorded last Thursday between protesters who repudiate the LUMA Energy company and the Police, Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa stated that the agents would guarantee people who arrive this Saturday afternoon to La Fortaleza their right to express themselves.

In written statements sent to this newspaper, the official stated that “we respect the right of people to demonstrate and we recognize that it is part of our democracy.”

He added that “the Puerto Rico Police will be present to make possible and guarantee that right. It is up to the Police to guarantee the safety of the participants, as well as that of the neighbors, visitors and even the police themselves, who are also hard-working and as Puerto Rican as those who go there to demonstrate.”

López Figueroa, however, did not explain how the agents will act against demonstrators who throw objects at them or hit them.

An hour and a half after the demonstration, no opponents of LUMA have arrived in the area.

Cars still pass through the area and there is a lot of movement of tourists in the gelateria and other restaurants near La Fortaleza.

Complaints against LUMA Energy have intensified in recent weeks, due to how expensive the service is and the recurring instability that is experienced daily due to blackouts attributed to it.

To address the situation, the chief executive officer of Quanta Services, one of LUMA’s parent companies, Earl “Duke” Austin, visited the Island this week. Among other measures, he put local managers under evaluation and the Disruption Reduction and Response Initiative was created, led by an activist from the New Progressive Party (PNP), a group led by Pierluisi, Kathy Roure.

“The Interruption Reduction and Response Initiative is a specific action plan designed to reduce the frequency and duration of service interruptions,” the official explained last Tuesday.

For his part, the governor has demanded changes in the LUMA execution plan to reduce interruptions and the period that affects the town.

In addition, the chief executive appointed engineer Francisco Berríos Portela as assistant secretary for Energy Affairs. This must control, supervise and coordinate everything related to the energy issue, especially the LUMA company and the Electric Power Authority, in charge of electricity generation.