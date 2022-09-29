Citizens File Fraud Complaints on Hurricane Fiona Federal Assistance Applications

The Police have received at least five complaints of alleged fraud in the request for help from the Critical Immediate Assistance Program after Hurricane Fiona passed through Puerto Rico.

According to the complaints, the complainants indicated that When processing their request for help for the victims, they realized that others had already used their Social Security number to make the request to the United States government.

These are the $700 aid distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to the Police, the complaints were filed with the Police in the municipalities of Carolina, Río Grande, Añasco, Lajas and San Juan.

The first was filed in Lajas, where the plaintiff alleged that when making the request over the phone by calling FEMA, federal personnel “told her that someone had requested” with her personal information “said help for Hurricane Fiona. She was given a document with the steps to follow for her to contact the relevant agencies and report the identity theft.”

The other four complaints are dated yesterday, September 28. One of them alleged that she “went to request help from FEMA and was notified by the municipality of Río Grande that her information had been used to request help.”

Another plaintiff denounced in Carolina that “someone unknown to him, using his Social Security, applied for FEMA benefits. The plaintiff noticed when he was going to request help through the computer and he indicated that the help had been claimed”.

On the other hand, in the Puerto Nuevo barracks in San Juan, a plaintiff alleged that “when making the FEMA disaster claim, it turned out that someone without consent, using their Social Security, applied for benefits.”

Similarly, in Añasco, another person reported yesterday that on “September 24, he requested assistance from ‘Disaster Assistance’ and someone without authorization had requested it. A FEMA employee referred the case to the fraud division.”

Beware of fraudulent support offers

The alleged scheme is similar to what was reported in multiple jurisdictions in the United States with applications for help with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).

Although there were fraudulent applications in Puerto Rico, a large number of the cases that affected residents of the Island were due to people in other jurisdictions who illegally used their personal information to request the funds.

On the other hand, the director of the Bank Robbery and Fraud Division of the Police, José Ayala, indicated that they are pending false offers of aid to citizens so that they fall into fraud traps.

He indicated that since before FEMA announced the $700 assistance, advertisements had already begun to circulate on social networks for people to enter to offer their personal information, which is then used by those individuals for illegal acts on behalf of the victims.

Pending the federal authorities

On Thursday of last week, US Attorney Stephen Muldrow urged the public to report any suspected fraud related to disaster relief operations or federal funds for victims of Hurricane Fiona.

He noted that any suspicion can be reported by calling the National Center for Disaster Funds (NCDF) 1-866-720-5721 or through the portal www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/webform/ncdf-disaster -complaint-form.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute those who commit disaster-related fraud, including those who knowingly attempt to delay or interrupt the delivery of critical supplies to those who need them, such as water, gasoline, diesel fuel and other materials, to that they can unjustly enrich themselves,” Muldrow said, in written statements.

For his part, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Joseph González, requested that “anyone who has information about disaster fraud and/or any related act of corruption, call 787-987-6500 or leave a tip. online by visiting Tips.FBI.Gov. Don’t let criminals steal Puerto Rico’s chance to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Fiona.”

Who is FEMA Individual Assistance for?

The $700 aid that FEMA began granting last Thursday will not be granted to all the victims of Hurricane Fiona, but to people whose residences suffered damages that forced them to shelter elsewhere.

FEMA’s individual assistance specialist, Idamis de Jesús, highlighted that the Critical Needs Assistance Program “is designed for those people who are currently outside of their primary residence, have an immediate need and may have to evacuate their house, because we know that there are still many who do not have water and electricity services, to compensate for these basic needs and begin to make the pertinent transition from what is shelter and what can be medical expenses, food expenses, water, whatever they need.”

The application can be made through the following FEMA page: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/4671. There it is highlighted that “the fastest way to request (disaster assistance) is through DisasterAssistance.gov (in Spanish). You can also apply by calling 1-800-621-3362 (if you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA with the phone number for that service) or through the FEMA mobile app.