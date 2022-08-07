Citizens join the “Patriotic March” with a manifesto that calls urgently “A solution for Haiti in Haiti”

International participation, agility in the construction of the wall between Dominican Republic and Haiti, compliance with the Dominican labor code and application of immigration regulations, were part of the demands raised by dozens of Dominicans in the development of the “Patriotic March” of this Saturday.

During the activity, organized by the Duartian Institute with the support of a group of entities and personalities, the “Patriotic Manifesto of August 6, 2022”, in which the aforementioned requests and many others are collected in order to search for “a solution to the problem of Haiti in Haiti.”

According to the president of the Duartian Institute, Wilson Gómez Ramírez, it is urgent to stabilize Haiti, since he considered that it went from being “a phenomenon of migration” to “an exodus of invasion and occupation.”

Gómez Ramírez, who was in charge of reading the manifesto, requested a “greater speed, transparency and effectiveness in the construction of the wall or technological physical fence on the border”.

He also requested, on behalf of those present, the application of 80% of Dominican labor in the country’s economic activities, an ordinance established in the Labor Code.

The third point was “rigorous and fair” compliance with immigration regulationsthe “sustained repatriation” of foreigners in situation, followed by the fourth that calls for the adoption of “all measures and measures so that, in accordance with the reality set forth above, the Armed Forces are taken in a number as sufficient as the demands of the current circumstances, to border control to prevent returnees from returning and new illegal incursions, at the cost and with the rigor that the case requires, until the construction of the wall is completed and effective technological mechanisms are put into practice that guarantee supervision.”

The fifth proposes that “the Ministry of Education comply with article 63, numeral 13, of the Constitution of the Republic, which mandates that” in order to train citizens aware of their rights and duties, in all public education institutions and private, instruction in social and civic education, the teaching of the Constitution, fundamental rights and guarantees, national values ​​and the principles of peaceful coexistence will be mandatory.

Other claims were about compliance with article 10, numeral 2, of the supreme norm that establishes that “the regime for the acquisition and transfer of real estate property in the border area will be subject to specific legal requirements that privilege the property of Dominicans and the national interest”, “the adoption of a highly restrictive policy”, as well as the “meticulous” review and supervision of the civil registry, the aliens book.

At the end they proposed “a great global diplomatic offensive, included, a broad exercise of public and citizen diplomacy, with written, rigorous guidance and unity of criteria before embassies, parliaments and international organizations, with truthful historical content about Dominican-Haitian relations and socioeconomic, demographic and environmental data that support our legitimate and just claims.”