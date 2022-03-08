“Citizens on their knees due to unjustified increases and speculation”

The bloodletting of the dear-energy, now to bring citizens to their knees is also the expensive fuel that in recent days is causing big problems both to individuals and companies at all latitudes. An already very difficult situation and that, due to the uncertainty in the war between Russia and Ukraine, is likely to worsen exponentially by the weekend. “To date, anyone who uses a vehicle has to endure unjustified increases and speculations every day – comments Moreno Parin, coordinator of the Treviso Fuel Managers – Let’s look at methane, for example, which has had a 150% increase in recent months. These are prices that rise also due to the costs that the oil companies themselves increase upstream to private individuals. On the other hand, with every war the price of oil always skyrockets on the basis of very strong international speculations ».

“While for methane, of which 40% comes from Russia, the prices in the area are often variable and decided internationally, so it is not for gasoline or diesel, where the cost is much more leveled – continues Parin – For example, to date petrol is difficult to find below € 1.95 per liter given that the average market price for a self-service is now at least 2 euros. Not to mention the unjustified increases of several euro cents on the service. In reference to diesel, however, these days we are noticing that sometimes some brands even sell it at higher prices than gasoline (on average about 2.05 per liter) because, despite everything, demand has risen. In all this, I would also like to underline how totally fake news are those posts that are shared on social networks in which it is announced that some big brands are selling off fuel in protest “.

For Parin, in order to try to save as much as possible in this difficult moment, it would be useful to consult the government website of the Observatory on fuel prices on a daily basis at this link: “This is certainly a very useful tool, even if sometimes prices change by the hour or are not updated on time as they should. It is therefore difficult to say which pumps are the most convenient at the moment, but certainly on average the price of fuel at the so-called “white pumps” should be lower. But even this is not an absolute truth. For this reason the free market, in my opinion, is useless in these particular conditions. The State and the European Union must intervene to try to calm prices. Suffice it to say that a generalized increase in the wholesale prices in the Italian market of 5 cents for petrol and 8 for diesel is already expected tomorrow. In order to “save” I therefore recommend stock up on fuel these daysbecause the risk of a further increase in prices in the next few days is just around the corner ».

Increases that allow excellent revenues to oil companies behind citizens and managers given that it is known that the profit of the latter on fuel sales is not a percentage of the selling price, but a total per liter (currently from 2.5 to 3 , 5 euro cents per liter). In reverse, the commissions applied to managers on payments with electronic money are calculated as a percentage of the expenditure made (currently the average is around 0.7%) and this percentage is already heavy given that the three cents per liter forfeited by the managers correspond to about 2% of the final price.

“Current prices are 18% higher than the 2019 price average and this already implies an equal increase in commissions on electronic money, not balanced by an unchanged per-liter margin compared to the increase in prices. In the end, on the 50 euros of refueling the expensive fuel causes an increase in commissions of 22%, this due to the combined effect of the higher cost per liter and the lower quantity of fuel purchased. Managers then find themselves paying insane commissions for a product burdened with 56% tax – concludes Parin – It cannot be normal to pay excise and VAT commissions, and it is not normal to be trapped in a system where the price is decided by the oil companies and where the margin is established by union agreements totally detached from the reality of management. Without a decisive turnaround on the part of the oil companies, and also of the Government for the part of its competence, the norm will be the abandonment of the plants by the operators and a pushed selfization of the network. So much for the service and assistance to the consumer “.