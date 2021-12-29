News

citizens robbed for a total of 96 thousand dollars in El Salvador

Many Salvadoran citizens have been robbed of theirs Bitcoin for some several thousand dollars. The theft would have occurred through transactions not approved by their wallet Chivo personal. The complaints began as early as the first half of December when several users had noticed some anomalies in the movements of their digital wallet. Let’s find out together what is happening and if the government has put in place a plan to undo the damage which, for now, amounts to about 96,000 dollars stolen from citizens.

Bitcoin theft from Chivo wallets in El Salvador: the climate is one of mistrust

Great distrust is spreading in El Salvador after several citizens discovered they had been robbed of part of theirs Bitcoin held in the wallet Chivo. A climate that had already made itself felt when, in September, the queen of cryptocurrencies was approved as legal tender in the country. In fact, many Salvadorans had poured into the streets of the country hitting the crypto ATMs that the government had installed on the territory.

After an initial negative sentiment towards this decision, several have then reconverted. But now, after what happened and the lack of responses from both Chivo’s assistance and from the Executive, we will have to wait for what will be unleashed in a few days. In fact, we remind you that Chivo is the platform adopted by the Government to spread the use of Bitcoin in the country. Not only that, but it was also a source of pride for Nayib Bukele when over 3 million Salvadorans, exactly half the population, had adopted the wallet in mid-October.

Regarding the situation of the theft of Bitcoin, the user El Comisionado collected all the tweets posted on Twitter by the citizens who were victims of these shortages. Among them a user posted:

There is a security issue on the wallet where money and transactions have disappeared. No technical support and just useless calls. Where is my money?

It is therefore clear that, in addition to Bitcoins, there is also a lack of support and support from Chivo and institutions. These poor citizens, overnight, have had part of their Bitcoins stolen and now feel completely abandoned. Even Nayib Bukele seems to have lost her social spirit so much that on her Twitter profile everything is silent and nothing is tweeted.

