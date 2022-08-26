Citizens tired of electricity interruptions demand the cancellation of the LUMA Energy contract

A family traveled from Las Piedras to La Fortaleza with a poster that showed the shocking images of their residence consumed by a fire that broke out in their home after the electricity service was restored after the general blackout that the country suffered last 6 of April.

César Sánchez and Caralys García were part of the hundreds of citizens who arrived tired by the inconveniences they have experienced in recent months due to the constant interruptions in the electricity service and who demanded the cancellation of the contract that the government maintains with LUMA Energy.

“We lost everything, everything”Sanchez lamented.

The photos showed the interior of the residence covered in ash, burned belongings and what they called home completely destroyed.

“My family is suffering a lot right now thanks to them (LUMA). We want them to go now. I don’t believe in them. I don’t believe your words. They don’t respect us as Puerto Ricans. As a family, we want them gone. They don’t work”Garcia maintained.

The family alleged that, so far, they have not received any compensation from the company after the tragedy.

The privatizing consortium manages the transmission and distribution of the country’s electrical system since June 1, 2021 amid constant complaints from citizens about the quality of service and incessant interruptions.

“There are times when patience runs out. And in this country, patience has run out”, they expressed from the microphones that animated the demonstration.

Although it drizzled at times, the people have remained firm in their places chanting slogans against the company and Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

“That contract is a robbery, it is the people who pay for the robbery”; “LUMA, out; Pierluisi, out”; “LUMA is the worst for working people” and

“There will be no peace if LUMA does not leave”, were some of the refrains.

The protesters included people of all ages, sexes and genders. They came alone, with family, with friends or with “companions in struggle.” They were united by the same feeling of boredom, weariness, annoyance.

Also among the crowd Khalil Rodriguez Perezwho reported having filed a complaint with LUMA since last September 17.

“I called in November. I called in March. I went to the central offices in June and they have not resolved me because they say that I am supposedly on duty. It is for a break”, said the resident of Bayamón.

Rodríguez Pérez assured that the problem causes the power to go out “at least twice a week”, in addition to “the many dips” in the voltage.

“My television was already damaged and this afternoon, when I came here, it had been without light since noon,” he said.

Since before 3:30 in the afternoon, the protesters began to arrive at the “resistance corner”, named after the massive protests that broke out in the area in the summer of 2019 to successfully demand the resignation of the then Governor Ricardo Rosselló. After 7:30 at night, while some were already leaving, other citizens arrived in Old San Juan to protest

The conglomerate of people spread throughout Fortaleza Street until the intersection with San José Street.

“It is a contract tailored to LUMA: everything for there and nothing for here. Now that public outrage is at its peak, they are looking for metrics. For us, the only metrics that matter are the human ones, it is the suffering”said Elsie de Jesús, from Mujeres contra LUMA, from a bus that was parked in front of the executive mansion.

“People who have patients in their homes live with anxiety. With LUMA there will be no peace. With the increases, people have to decide whether to pay for electricity, their food or their medicines. No matter what changes they announce, LUMA has to go,” he added.

De Jesús pointed out that they support the proposal of Quiero Sol, to transform the electrical system to one of renewable energy.

They also proposed that the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) re-assume full control of the system. However, he pointed out that it should be “a transformed and transparent PREPA” and not a politicized corporation.

Among the protesters was the political class of the Popular Democratic Party, the Puerto Rican Independence Party and the Citizen Victory Movement. In addition, there was representation from organizations such as the Puerto Rican Workers’ Union, the Promises Ended Day, the Energy Alliance, the Puerto Rican Association of University Professors, and Educamos, among others.

The singer René Pérez during the protest. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

the independent representative Luis Raul Torres he said present and recalled that he has spent two years supervising the “leonine” contract of LUMA Energy from the Energy Commission.

“We have evidence to show breach of contract: increased blackouts, unlicensed engineers, and disrespect from LUMA senior management. I’m glad that artists, influencers, radio commentators and the people have called themselves. We have to get LUMA out. If the governor does not understand that the hurricane winds are blowing towards LUMA, in 2024 they are going to take him too, ”he pointed out.