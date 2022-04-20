Citizens with AutoExpreso fines will be able to renew their licenses and vehicle labels

Those drivers who have fines from the AutoExpress due to the use of tolls with insufficient funds, they will be able to renew the label of their vehicle, as well as their driver’s licenses, assured today the director of the Highway and Transportation Authority (ACT), Edwin Gonzalez Montalvo.

Drivers, assured the official, will be able to complete the transaction through the Driver Service Centers (Cesco) of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) or at independent inspection centers. This applies to fines that have been issued even before Saturday, when the AutoExpreso system went out of operation after being the victim of a cyber attack (ransomware) which is investigated by state and federal authorities.

“This morning, the Department of Transportation and Public Works lifts any requirement to carry out any type of management that requires a certification of no debt in order to renew the labels and licenses,” said the secretary of the governorate, Noelia Garciaduring a press conference offered this morning from the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“The intention is that there is no interruption in the renewal of these services, which are certainly a priority from the services provided by the government,” Garcia added.

Officials assured that citizens who have had their credit card information registered in the AutoExpreso system can be “completely calm”, since “preliminary it has not been compromised” because it is data that is “encrypted”. They also asserted that no driver will incur fines for traveling without funds in their account.

Meanwhile, it was reported that there will be no fines for citizens from Saturday, April 16 until further notice, although the system will continue to record tolls.

“They will not incur any fines from Saturday onwards. (Fine collection) has been paralyzed indefinitely until we have total confidence in the system and it is restored,” pointed out the director of the ACT.

The Secretary of the Interior added that they will be attentive to additional security measures that they have to take to guarantee the services and any impact on the citizen. Still, she said, there is no information on when access to the AutoExpreso platform can be regained.

“The AutoExpreso system was the target of a cyberattack. Federal authorities have certainly been activated. Everything that is part of the government component has been made available to the company that operates this system,” García said, referring to the Professional Account Management (PAM) company that has operated the system since 2018.

It was not until yesterday afternoon, Monday, that PAM officially informed the ACT that the AutoExpreso system had been exposed to a cyberattack or data hijacking note, González Montalvo confirmed.