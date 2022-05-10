Citizens without limitations due to the covid-19 pandemic | Agencies

The Department of Health eliminated all restrictions related to covid-19, except the regulation for schools and the one that will govern summer camps. Outside of these two administrative orders, the government left it up to the citizens and each company to determine how they will avoid contagion with this virus, which is still classified as a pandemic.

The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, informed THE SPOKESPERSON that the agency will be focused on “tools” available to manage covid-19: vaccination, monoclonal and antiviral treatments, fixed virus detection testing centers and the tracking system, for which it will request an additional $30 million in the budget for the next fiscal year.

“At this time no (there are no restrictions in place). We have the school guides and everything is a recommendation. We have to see what restrictions the businesses maintain, and we are not opposed to that,” said Mellado.

“In hospitals we have a mandate to wear a mask for the obvious. Otherwise, everything is a recommendation. If a person who is reading this understands that they have a risk factor, if they are a person over 65 years of age, it is important for that person to know that we are in a pandemic and they have a vulnerability,” the official said.





In the circular letter published last Friday, Health announced the new public policy. The document indicates that the previous rules —such as the imposition of administrative fines— had already become “academic”.

“During that time, the circumstances related to covid-19 were very different from those that exist today. Nearly two years later, we have been evolving in the management of the emergency and we have much more effective tools to fight the virus, specifically vaccines”, communicates the new public policy statement.

Mellado reported that Soon they will issue the regulations for summer camps and he announced that it will be similar to the rules for schools, care centers and universities. In these centers, the use of the mask is still in force, as well as isolation when there are positive cases of covid-19.





“We have been in this for two and a half years and we know what we have to do. In Puerto Rico, the vast majority are immunized and the patients who have had covid-19 are immunized. Hospitalizations have decreased. With (the) ómicron we saw how hospitalizations increased, but it is not what we are seeing, ”she specified.

Health does not maintain active surveillance at airports either, except for the offer to voluntarily carry out the detection test on passengers.

“We have a table where we are doing random tests with people who want to take the test. Those positive patients, we sequence them because it is important to know which variant has entered and that is valuable information”, explained Mellado.





He pointed out that the decision to end the pandemic does not correspond to the agency he directs, but to the World Health Organization (WHO). He indicated, however, that both those hospitalized and deaths have reached a “plateau” in the epidemiological curve on the island, which lets them know that there will be no significant increase in deaths, as happened when the omicron variant arrived.

“We have a number of great tools. We have the treatments. More than 85% of patients are receiving these antibody treatments or are convalescing. Certainly at this time Health would do like the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States), that we move to make general recommendations and that people assume that responsibility because this is going to continue, “said Mellado.

“We continue with the tracking system and vaccination centers, with monoclonal treatments and in alliance with hospitals to carry out tests,” he stressed.

key tracking system

The head of Health announced that In the budget for the next fiscal year, it will request $30 million to finance the payroll of the tracking system, which now operates in the municipalities with federal funds.

“We have had communication with Juan Carlos Blanco (director of the Office of Management and Budget) because it is important to have a reclassification plan for employees and if we want to maintain this program, it is important to have the budget,” he said.





“The tracking system costs about $30 million. There are 850 employees and we have to evaluate this because we already have the equipment. What we want is to continue running the payroll part, ”he explained.

Besides, He pointed out that there is a lack of specialists on the island —such as pulmonologists— to treat the consequences of prolonged covid-19 (‘long covid’).

“Doctors can handle this. There is a shortage of pulmonologists in Puerto Rico, but there is no restriction for a doctor from another specialty to prescribe these medications. It is a matter of continuing to educate through the College of Physicians and with organizations such as Voces”, she expressed.

not waiver

to questions of THE SPOKESPERSON, Mellado affirmed that he intends to remain at the head of the Department of Health while he has the support of Governor Pedro Pierluisi. He explained that he has a health condition since his youth that does not prevent him from performing as a secretary.

“Never and never,” he replied when asked if he would resign.

“I would like to pass this on. I have ulcerative colitis since I was 19 years old and that has never stopped me from doing my job, studying medicine, working in medical centers. And that’s how I’ve always worked. If the governor withdraws his confidence in me, that’s another 20 (pesos), but for now I’m well committed and the people we’ve contacted are very happy with the work we’ve done… I’m not going to resign “, he stressed.





Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

Compliance Advances

Salud received a positive report from the federal monitor in the case of the Division of Services for People with Intellectual Disabilities. In the document sent to the agency, the monitor states that progress has been made in compliance, although he highlights the need to intensify efforts so that these people achieve an independent life.

The program under Health serves about 600 adults with functional diversity and disabilities. Mellado explained that the report is in response to a class action lawsuit that includes 13 states and Puerto Rico.

The secretary explained that among the measures implemented, a committee was created to avoid polypharmacy, which he described as the administration of medications to these patients to keep them sedated.

“This is a case that has been going on for 23 years and I have to say that I did not know that Salud had this class action lawsuit. I jumped right in to see what was going on and we visited centers in other states and one of the states that came out of the lawsuit, which was Maryland,” she recounted.

“They have an interesting independent living project because we cannot treat these people as if they were going to be disabled for life. They can be functional and we want to do that.”

He indicated that the positive report does not mean the end of the lawsuit, but he understands that achieving the compliance required by the monitor is an advance before the Federal Court.