Citizenship income 2021 separated parents: what changes

Citizenship income 2021 separated parents – Let’s find out in this article what really changes and how the subsidy in the event of separation works (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In the next paragraphs we will also investigate the issue of Citizenship Income with obligation to green pass: what’s real?

Citizenship income 2021 separated parents: an advantage?

Citizenship income 2021 separated parents – With the entry into force of the Rdc there was a sharp increase of the resulting separations and divorces changes of residence.

This data has alarmed the public administration who immediately smelled scam. With the separations, in fact, the incomes of families have decreased and more people have had access to the Citizenship Income.

Separation and citizenship income for scammers, therefore, often go hand in hand. To avoid paying the subsidy to people who do not really need it, the public administration was immediately alerted and still today does periodic checks on the data of the most dubious beneficiaries looking for any anomalies or false claims.

We remind you that declaring information that is not true can be provoking administrative sanctions, but also the prison.

Citizenship income 2021 separated parents: mandatory documents

Citizenship income 2021 divorced: keep an eye on documents and residence. The law provides specific rules for citizenship income earners who have separated or divorced after the 1st September 2018.

If the separation or divorce occurred after this date and there has been a Change of residence, this must be certified by a special report of the local police.

You must therefore go to the command of your municipality of residence and ask for the release of the document which you will then have to deliver to INPS And keep.

Citizenship income 2021 separated parents – In the event that the residence of the two spouses who are beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income does not change no documentation needs to be presented. Even separated or divorced, you will be considered part of the same family unit for Isee purposes.

Citizenship income 2021 and green pass: how does it work?

In the last few hours there have been numerous rumors on the obligatory nature of the Green Pass for those who receive the Citizenship Income. We at The Wam have tried to clarify once and for all in this article.

The obligation concerns only those who participated in the Puc (Projects useful to the community). In fact, in the workplace they will have to show their Green Pass every day.

If this does not happen, they will be considered absent unjustified. With just one absence of this type you risk the forfeiture of the subsidy.

Citizenship income 2021 separated parents: what and when to communicate.

