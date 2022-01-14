Citizenship income and green pass. Cazzola explains where the catch lies

Among the novelties of the 2022 Budget Law (still fresh from the press), an anti-cunning rule was included, aimed at enhancing the promotional function of employment centers, through the obligation of the recipient to carry out activities and interviews in person. And here the donkey falls …

When there are too many rules in circulation, it often happens as in bumper cars: some clash with others or when they come into contact, the cars are pushed in different directions from the ones they were traveling on.

In our case, two of the most complex regulations that have ever been conceived by the mind of legislators meet and reject each other: the discipline of citizenship income and that of the containment of the malevolent virus that has established a new beginning in the history of humanity.

Today’s newspapers bring the news to the front page that citizenship income is lost without the green pass. This has left everyone a little surprised, because even those who – like the writer – do not justify no vax in any way, would have some doubts as to transforming the yellow card into a piece of bread. In truth, things are a little more complex and less mandatory; and above all they do not treat the receivers of the RdC differently from other citizens.

No green pass, no citizenship income? No; if the provisions, which will come into force from 1 February, are presented in this way, an automatism is created that does not exist. The connection is not so immediate. Therefore, it makes no sense to think about abstract hypotheses concerning many families (in fact the nuclei are the owners of the RdC) when there is no such rule, nor does the government seem to intend to insert it; while there are, as we shall see, the conditions for clarity.

Where does the problem arise? The decree approved at the beginning of January imposes the obligation of basic green certification – and therefore obtained with a vaccine against Covid, healing or negative tampon – to enter public offices, the definitive list of which will be contained in the new Dpcm, which Dragons should sign in days. It is therefore not certain that the rule will also apply to employment centers (CPI); but even if this were the case, there will be clarifications in the provision regarding the conduct to which the recipients of the RdC are required on the basis of their specific conditions.

In the case of a client over 50, it would be normal for him to submit to the legal obligation. Therefore it could certainly not access – given the introduced norm – in a CPI unless – it would be singular – those offices were transformed into a sort of “no man’s land”, changing their nature of “Desert of the Tartars”.

So where is the catch? Among the novelties of the 2022 Budget Law (still fresh from the press), an anti-cunning rule was included, aimed at enhancing the promotional function of the CPI, through the obligation of the recipient to carry out, at least monthly, activities and interviews in presence in the premises of the Center: a commitment, this, sanctioned with the suspension of the check, in the event of default. And here the donkey falls, because not even the most diligent of CPI visitors will be able – until proven otherwise – to enter those offices without showing the basic green pass, which – as is well known – is obtained not only with vaccination, but even with a negative swab (rapid within 48 hours, molecular within 72 hours) or with ascertained healing. Those without it will not be able to enter and consequently, by avoiding the interview, their citizenship income will be suspended. It’s a bit like the story of Catch 22, a successful anti-militarist TV series from the 1970s (at the time of the Vietnam War) recently relaunched by George Clooney: “Those who are crazy can ask to be exempted from flying missions, but those who ask to be exempted from flying missions are not crazy”.

Then, it is necessary to remember that this rule applies only to those who have signed the agreement for work as they are deemed suitable to carry out an activity. Then there are already some exceptions that we report directly from the documentation provided by the government. Citizenship pension recipients, pensioners or pensioners aged 65 or over, as well as members with disabilities are excluded (without prejudice to the possibility for disabled family members to request voluntary membership in a personalized path of accompaniment to work placement and social inclusion). Members with care charges linked to the presence of persons under three years of age or members of the family unit with severe disabilities or non self-sufficient or those attending training courses and low-income employed, considered unemployed.