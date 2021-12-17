Citroën Ami goes off-road

SOME CLUES – How would that be Citroën Ami in off-road version? To answer this question, the French house has created the Ami Buggy Concept. The French quadricycle therefore becomes more muscular, equipping itself with body protections and additional lights to face the roughness of the off-road. The additional elements were designed to be achievable through a 3D printing process, so they could also be supplied as aftermarket accessories in the future.

STURDY APPEARANCE – The Citroën Ami Buggy it has knobby wheels and bull-bars on the front and rear, elements to which are added grilles to protect the headlights. To give more solidity and more functionality to the vehicle structure, however, protection tubes have been inserted at the base of the bodywork accompanied by bars, an additional LED headlight and a spare wheel on the roof, so as to be able to respond to any eventuality off-road. An “eyelid” has also been inserted on the upper part, to give greater visibility and protect the windshield in case of bad weather.

RECALL TO THE PAST – The Citroën Ami Buggy it is somewhat reminiscent of the historic Méhari, in fact, even if without doors, the small French concept can cover the side openings of the body with transparent waterproof sheets to be used in case of rain. Elements equipped with a zip, which if not needed can be removed, rolled up and stored behind the seats. While on an aesthetic level there are strips and stickers that reflect the double Chevron theme, as well as various design elements taken from the Citroën range such as the grille of the classic Traction, the center console of the 19_19 concept car and the lower part of the front of Ami One. Concept, inserted in the vehicle design. And to identify its electric soul there is the badge with the “+” on the left side, which recalls the vehicle battery poles, to which are added the triangle stickers above the wheel arches, as a reference to the world of aviation.

CONTEMPORARY LOOK – According to when stated by the designer of the Citroën Ami Buggy, Samuel Pericles, the design is inspired by the interchangeability of construction games and ergonomics and everyday objects. Features that we find in the seats, storage compartments and luggage. An example of functionality that can be seen in the seat cushions: made of memory foam, they are removable, interchangeable and washable, with a thickness of 70 mm (compared to 35 for Ami). They bear the numbers 01 and 02, as well as the pilot and co-pilot writings to identify their respective positions. Likewise, the storage compartments are practical and portable – they can in fact be transported outside the passenger compartment for any need. On the other hand, the luggage line has been designed ad hoc, so that it can match the interior spaces of the passenger compartment through made-to-measure grooves.

PERSONALIZED INTERIORS – The cockpit of the Citroën Ami Buggy has been designed to simplify the movement on board and the use of objects, with accessories designed to be intuitive and easy to use. Precisely for this reason, the fixing supports for smartphones and cameras are transversal, so that they can be detached and fixed on the four anchor points, located in the driver and passenger side pillars.

COLORFUL AND FUN – Proposed in a single livery made up of three colors (black, khaki and yellow) the Citroën plays with these colors to give a gritty look to the Ami Buggy and to make it less dirty, with different shades of black covering the wheel arches and the roof. While Citric Yellow was used to distinguish certain elements such as: seats, charging cable, moldings and body inserts.