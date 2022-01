Citroën C4: quality interiors, exteriors and finishes

When a car arrives at the Quattroruote Test Center, it is also subjected to an accurate quality control which includes a report with as many as 43 items. Today we see in detail how the examination of the Citroën C4 went.

The Frenchwoman focuses on substance, but has some details that stand out from the others: overall it is well done and only a few details are in the name of savings. The various construction solutions are solid and even the body assemblies are accurate. The deviations between the various parts are minimal, but the paintwork is not flawless: the color is not entirely uniform between the side and the bumpers. The assembly of the panels is also quite accurate inside, but most of the covers are made of rigid plastic: only the dashboard has a semi-soft front which improves its qualitative perception. The seats, upholstered in black leather and gray fabric, are well made, but the backrest adjustment knob is a bit awkward to operate. Finally, it is worth noting the presence of a recessed boot receipt, protected by a flap and combined with a faired lock, a gem for this segment.