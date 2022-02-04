Citroën C5 Aircross 2022: prices announced

ARRIVE AT GIUNGO – The French company publishes the price list of the renewed one Citroën C5 Aircross, already orderable in Italy, where it will be available starting from 28,700 euros. The arrival in the dealerships is instead expected in June 2022.

THE ENGINES – The range of the Citroën C5 Aircross is divided into six versions: Live, Feel, Feel Pack, Serie Speciale C-Series, Shine and Shine Pack. range of engines is the same as the pre-restyled model and features the 130 HP three-cylinder Pure Tech 1.2 petrol, the 130 HP 1.5 BlueHDi diesel and the 225 HP plug-in hybrid that combines the 1.6 PureTech turbo petrol four-cylinder with a electric unit integrated into the automatic transmission and powered by a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The automatic gearbox, standard on the version with hybrid engine, can be requested both in combination with petrol and diesel.

LIVE – L’Live staging includes the suspension with progressive hydraulic dampers, the three individual rear seats, sliding, reclining and folding, the Safety Pack, which includes the automatic emergency braking, the active warning of involuntary crossing of the lane line, collision risk warning, attention assist, traffic sign recognition, speed regulator and limiter, rear parking sensors, driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and a second USB socket on the center console.

FEEL – L’Feel set-up adds the customizable 12.3 “digital instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, 18” alloy wheels and chromed tailpipes. With the Hybrid plug-in version combined with the Feel version, the 3.7 kW charger is added single-phase, the T2 8A charging cable for domestic socket, the 7.4 kW single-phase T3 charging cable with case, the Citroën Connect Box, fog lights with cornering light function, keyless access system, photochromic interior rear-view mirror with light for driving in electric mode, rear view camera, electrically foldable mirrors, “e-Toggle” driving mode selector, and the Safety Pack 5, which includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot surveillance system, front parking sensors, in addition to the multimedia system based on a 10 ”touch screen.

FEEL PACK L’Feel Pack set up stands out for the new Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, 18 ” Pulsare bi-tone diamond alloy wheels, new wild black interior environment, aluminum-colored protective front plate, fog lights with cornering light function, photochromic interior rear view mirror, electrically foldable exterior mirrors , rear view camera, front parking sensors, keyless entry system, and tinted rear windows. The plug-in hybrid version of the same set-up also adds the navigator and the Dab radio.

C-SERIES – L’special version C-Series, which is part of the range between the Feel Pack and Shine versions, adds the Citroën Connect Box, and the multimedia system always connected to the network with navigator and dab radio visible on a 10 ”screen. The plug-in version in the same trim adds the laminated front glass.

SHINE – L’Shine set-up it stands out for its new colors and refined materials, including glossy black roof bars with matt black inserts, a new dark Chrome color pack and the new Urban Black ambience (mix of black Alcantara and black leather-effect fabric). Also included are the Citroën Connect Box, the Citroën Connect NAV DAB with 10 “screen, the Drive Assist pack (includes adaptive cruise control, attention alert, extended traffic sign recognition, automatic headlight switching, active safety brake 2.0 – is active even at higher speeds – and blind spot surveillance system), aluminum pedal and footrest, laminated front windows.

SHINE PACK – L’Shine Pack set up, which is positioned at the top of the range, offers the new Metropolitan Black environment, which includes black full-grain leather and a new gray leather-effect fabric in the upper part of the seats. On the outside, the 19 ” ART two-tone diamond alloy wheels stand out. There is also the driver seat with eight-way electric adjustment, and with heating system, in addition to the Highway driver Assist driving assistance system, which makes the car compliant with level 2 of autonomous driving. As an option for the Shine Pack setting, you can choose the 19 ” ART black alloy wheels and the Hype Black environment which includes the new Paloma perforated leather, blue Nappa leather on the upper part of the seats and visible chevron stitching specifications.

CUSTOMIZATION OUTSIDE – The buyer of the Citroën C5 Aircross, in addition to six shades bodywork (five already existing: Natural White, Pearl White, Steel Gray, Platinum Gray and Pearl Black, to which the new Eclipse Blue is added), has different possibilities of customize his car. Some of the shades can be combined with the contrasting black roof. It is then possible to choose between the color packs, which offer four new colors with a treatment: glossy black, dark chrome, energic blue and anodised bronze (specific to the special series c-series).

CUSTOMIZATION INSIDE – The customization of the Citroën C5 Aircross it is also possible inside; the customer can in fact choose between four new environments: Wild Black, which features a new black structured fabric combined with a gray leather effect fabric in the upper part of the backrests; Urban Black, combines a black Alcantara upholstery with a black leather-effect fabric; Metropolitan Black, which features a new seat upholstery in black full-grain leather combined with a gray leather-effect fabric in the upper part of the backrests; Hype Black, which combines the new black Paloma perforated leather and dark blue Nappa leather in the upper part of the backrests.