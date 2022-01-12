Citroën C5 Aircross 2022: unveiled the new restyling of the SUV

Citroën in the last few hours in Europe announced the new restyling of the Citroën C5 Aircross 2022. The rival of Mazda CX-5, Skoda Karoq, Peugeot 3008 and other midsize SUVs brings with it a revamped exterior with a new front that sees the dual headlights of the current C5 Aircross replaced by monobloc units equipped with dual row DRL and LED technology.

The lower front bumper has been redesigned with vertical air intakes that channel air to the front wheels, joined by a new graphic of the LED taillights and 18 ”wheels. Also of note are the mirror caps in glossy black and the roof bars in matt black.

Citroën C5 Aircross 2022: the new restyling of the SUV presented in Europe

Moving on to the cockpit, the C5 Aircross 2022 now features an infotainment system with a 10-inch vertically arranged touch display (tablet style) taken from the C4 and other new generation models of the company.

Then we find air vents with a renewed and various design soft-touch buttons shortcuts that allow you to quickly access the main functions offered by the SUV. No changes for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster while we find a revised center console with a lever gear selector, an additional USB port and a driving mode selector that allows you to select between Hybrid, Electric And Sport in the plug-in hybrid variant.

According to the brand of Stellantis, shoppers can choose between alcantara and perforated leather, with front seats upgraded to units Citroën Advanced Comfort available in C4 and C5 X, which offer 15 mm of foam and offer heating and massage functions.

No engine changes have been announced for the Citroën C5 Aircross 2022, so under the hood we still find the a gas, diesel And plug-in hybrid in Europe. The latter offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 180 HP PureTech 180 S&S petrol engine, an 81 kW electric powertrain and a 13.2 kWh battery for a total power of 225 HP and a declared range. 55 km in the WLTP cycle on a single charge.

According to what has been reported, the new restyling of the Citroën C5 Aircross will be available for purchase in Europe earlier this summer.

Browse the Gallery 10 photos