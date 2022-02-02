Citroën C5 Aircross restyling: prices, equipment, engines

There Citroën opened orders for the version restyling of the C5 Aircross. in Italy, the range is offered with prices starting from 28,700 euros, but the plug-in hybrid variant (which has collected 35% of preferences with the pre-facelift version) is available starting from 42,350 euros. The first deliveries are expected in June.

Petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid. The C5 Aircross is available in 11 different configurations, five of which are reserved for the Hybrid versions. Customers will be able to choose between the 130 HP Puretech petrol (with manual or eight-speed automatic transmission), the 130 HP BlueHDi diesel (eight-speed manual or automatic) and the 225 HP plug-in hybrid with automatic transmission. The color range includes the variants Natural White, Pearl White, Steel Gray, Platinum Gray, Pearl Black and the brand new Eclipse Blue and offers the possibility to order the contrasting black roof, as well as four Color Packs for further touches of style and two color variants (black or aluminum) for the lower protection of the front bumper.