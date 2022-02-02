Citroën C5 Aircross restyling: prices, equipment, engines

by

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-3.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-3.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-4.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-4.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-6.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-6.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2022/02/01/citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori/gallery /rsmall/2022-C5-aircross-7.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2022/02/01/citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori/gallery /rbig/2022-C5-aircross-7.jpg”,”caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-10.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-10.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-13.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-13.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-14.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-14.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2022/02/01/citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori/gallery /rsmall/2022-C5-aircross-16.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2022/02/01/citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori/gallery /rbig/2022-C5-aircross-16.jpg”,”caption “:”

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

There Citroën opened orders for the version restyling of the C5 Aircross. in Italy, the range is offered with prices starting from 28,700 euros, but the plug-in hybrid variant (which has collected 35% of preferences with the pre-facelift version) is available starting from 42,350 euros. The first deliveries are expected in June.

Petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid. The C5 Aircross is available in 11 different configurations, five of which are reserved for the Hybrid versions. Customers will be able to choose between the 130 HP Puretech petrol (with manual or eight-speed automatic transmission), the 130 HP BlueHDi diesel (eight-speed manual or automatic) and the 225 HP plug-in hybrid with automatic transmission. The color range includes the variants Natural White, Pearl White, Steel Gray, Platinum Gray, Pearl Black and the brand new Eclipse Blue and offers the possibility to order the contrasting black roof, as well as four Color Packs for further touches of style and two color variants (black or aluminum) for the lower protection of the front bumper.

2022-C5-aircross-7

Six setups. The set-ups are called Live, Feel, Feel Pack, C-Series, Shine and Shine Pack. The first offers sliding rear seats, suspensions with progressive hydraulic dampers, Adas from the Safety Pack, rear parking sensors, double front USB socket and lumbar adjustment of the driver’s seat as standard. The Feel version adds 12.3 “digital instrumentation, automatic climate control and 18” alloy wheels, while the Feel Pack also offers Advanced Comfort seats, two-tone diamond wheels, fog lights, photochromic interior rear view mirror, mirrors electrically foldable, rear view camera, front parking sensors, keyless and tinted rear windows. The special series C-Series, on the other hand, is characterized by the Anodized Bronze exterior package and adds the Citroën Connect Box, the Connect Nav Dab with My Citroën Drive connected services and the 10 “touch screen to the equipment. Climbing the list we find the Shine , recognizable by the glossy black roof bars with matt inserts, by the Dark Chrome Color Pack and by the interiors covered with Alcantara and leatherette: this version adds the most complete Adas package and the stratified front windows to the equipment. the Shine Pack version, characterized by interiors lined with full-grain leather and fabric, 19 “wheels, electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and Highway Driver Assist.

Additional equipment for the Hybrid. For the plug-in only, the “Hybrid” package includes as standard, already from the Feel version, the 3.7 kW on-board charger, T2 and T3 charging cables, Connect Box, fog lights, keyless, rear view camera, electrically foldable mirrors, complete Adas, e-toggle selector, front parking sensors and 10 “infotainment screen. Connect Nav Dab is also included on the Hybrid Feel Pack.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED





Source link

Leave a Comment