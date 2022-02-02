Citroën C5 Aircross restyling: prices, equipment, engines

Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-4.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-4.jpg “,” caption “:”
Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prezzo_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2022-C5-aircross-6.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / market / 2022/02/01 / citroen_c5_aircross_restyling_prices_allestimenti_motori / gallery / rbig / 2022-C5-aircross-6.jpg “,” caption “:”
Citroën C5 Aircross – The restyling in Italy with prices starting from € 28,700 “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”