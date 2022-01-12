Citroen C5 Aircross, with the restyling touches to the design and a richer equipment

The time has come for the Citroen C5 Aircross allow yourself a restyling which above all brings a more modern look, as well as a series of innovations for the interiors and a richer equipment. No changes, however, regarding the engines. This is a very important model for the French brand as 260,000 have been sold since its launch in 2018. No specific information has yet been shared regarding prices for the Italian market. Let’s see, therefore, the main innovations that the restyling has introduced.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

Citroen C5 Aircross measure 4,500 mm long x 1,840 mm wide x 1,670 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. The trunk has a capacity from 580 to 720 liters in the thermal version and from 460 to 600 liters in the Plug-in version. The styling of the front adopts a new, more vertical aspect, which allows to give the SUV more character. The French brand has redesigned the front bumper. Also new are the LED light clusters which feature a more subtle design and are joined to the central logo of the brand through two chrome lines. Later, Citroen has revised the design of the optical groups, while laterally we still find the Airbumps. The color range now consists of the following shades: Natural White, Pearl White, Pearl Black, Platinum Gray, Steel Gray and the new Eclipse Blue. The roof and roof bars can be black to contrast with the body color. The restyling also brought the new 18-inch Pulsar alloy wheels as a dowry.

As for the cockpit, we find the new 10-inch screen dedicated to infotainment. The new display improves ergonomics by offering direct access to climate controls and a higher reading angle that allows the driver to keep their eyes on the road. Also, the framework 12.3 inch digital tools it is fully customizable and allows the driver to have all the information he needs in his field of vision. To improve ride comfort, the SUV features the new generation Citroen Advanced Comfort seats, already present on the C4 and C5 X. To further increase driver and passenger comfort, the front seats can be heated and with massage function. Then new coatings arrive depending on the chosen setting.

ENGINES