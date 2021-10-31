Citroen C5 X, the watchword is wellness – Auto World

The new Citroen C5 X has been exalted in many respects, but what the French brand is most keen to point out is that linked to well-being and comfort. There are many elements present on the sedan of the Stellantis Group brand that accentuate this sensation: from the brightness of the passenger compartment to the Citroën Advanced Comfort seats that offer postural and dynamic comfort, passing through the generous space for passengers. In short, as Citroen often reiterates “Everything is designed to encourage a relaxing experience“.

Great attention to detail has been dedicated above all to the interior design. “For Citroën, well-being is first and foremost the feeling of one smooth and smooth driving – commented Jean-Arthur Madelaine, Head of Citroën Interior Style – It is also expressed through the shapes, volumes, colors and materials used in the passenger compartment, which give the impression of traveling in a protected environment, like in a cocoon “. The French car manufacturer explained how habitability has been at the center of every interior design activity: in the front area of ​​the C5 X the horizontal dashboard with pure lines offers a large and comfortable living space, while the rear one is welcoming. and spacious and allows you to relax. All thanks also to Advanced Comfort seats front and rear, featuring high-density padding and 15mm thick structured foam.

“My job is to give all passengers a unique Citroën experience. Because of this, every detail of the cockpit of the C5 X has its importance – added Jean-Arthur Madelaine – Whether for business travel or personal travel, everything in the C5 X has been designed to make life on board easier and lighten the mental burden of the driver and his passengers. The large amount of light on board the C5 X allows the space to be amplified, making the atmosphere even more convivial. The glass surfaces surrounding the car at 360 ° invite you to enjoy the outside world without being disturbed by noise thanks to the excellent soundproofing of the passenger compartment “.

Loading... Advertisements