Citroën launches the new My Ami Buggy Concept ready for adventure



Citroeni AMI, the car that is recharged with the plug of a hairdryer

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is the new concept inspired by non-automotive universes such as construction games, industrial design or fashion. As the House defines it, it is a free and full of character illustration of an object conceived to experience free time in a new way.

It is the expression of a vehicle designed for adventure, with an extroverted, colorful and muscular style, which however strives to remain very simple and functional. Citroën has designed this Ami thinking of all those who are looking for an object with a strong personality, electric, easy to use and with an incredible character. Recreational, ideal for weekends, holidays by the sea or in the midst of nature, it will win users over for its practicality. A model that, thanks to its electric drive, moves without noise and without emissions, offering the pleasure of electric driving and the absence of doors, to travel completely immersed in the environment and flooded with light thanks to its panoramic roof.

The exterior style of My Ami Buggy

The character of the concept is decidedly adventurous, highlighted at the front and rear by its bull bars, hubcaps and headlight grilles, bumpers and bezels with chevrons in the center. On the sides, the widened and reworked wheel arches and the tubular protections at the base of the doors give the silhouette a more muscled. At the top, the roof bars together with the spare wheel reinforce the adventurous spirit.

The LED light bar on the front of the roof adds an ‘adventure’ touch when driving at night or in fog. When the vehicle is stationary, everything is ready for a ‘bonfire’ atmosphere created by the diffused light from this bar and the sound of the playlist, transmitted by the portable speaker. The doors are not there, replaced by transparent waterproof sheets that can be used in case of bad weather. Above the windshield there is a protruding canopy, in continuity with the roof, to provide protection against bad weather. The new Ami concept boasts large knobby tires and flared rims in matte gold.

Unique colors and materials

My Ami Buggy Concept is made of three colors in total: black, khaki and yellow. Black, inspired by camping equipment, reinforces the functional and robust character of the vehicle. The different shades of black perfectly match the Anodized Khaki and Citric Yellow colors, and give the vehicle an adventurous look, enriched with refined details. The two-tone bodywork gives the concept an attractive and dynamic look: Anodized Khaki at the front and Speckled Black at the rear, a game of symmetry that also aims to clearly distinguish the front from the rear.

Personalization and details of Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept

Other technical details enliven the whole. Stripes and stickers that reflect the chevrons theme, a distinctive element of the Citroën style, are repeated, with the same graphics, on various external and internal elements to create a rhythm that evokes the grille of the Traction, the center console of the 19_19 concept car, the lower part of the front of Ami One Concept and the design of Ami’s storage compartments. On My Ami Buggy Concept, they are visible externally on the hub caps, on the bezels, on the roof, on the side protection elements, on the light bar supports, on the lower part of the bumper and on the rear of the mirrors; inside on the accessory supports, on the gloveboxes and the dashboard.

The stylish, functional and comfortable interior

In the interior of the car, the seats, storage compartments and luggage have been the subject of a meticulous design work. My Ami Buggy Concept presents the new Advanced Comfort seat padding, with 70 mm thick foam (increases compared to the 35 mm of that of Ami, the low cost electric). The use of a memory foam made the pillows light and soft. They are easily extracted from the shell, are interchangeable and washable. The storage compartments are practical and portable. Each has its function in the cockpit, but can be carried outside for a picnic or a trip. Those on the dashboard, which were already present on My Ami, were redesigned specially for Buggy Concept.

Was created a specific line of luggage and each element adapts perfectly to the interior spaces of the vehicle. A small zippered cosmetic bag attaches to a magnet in the center of the steering wheel and can also be worn around the waist thanks to its loop. A duffel bag with flap closure is positioned under the dashboard, in the storage compartment that can house a cabin trolley in Ami, the small electric car. It is held at the base by a tubular structure to prevent it from moving. A storage compartment is also incorporated in the doors at seat height. It can hold different types of objects or a large removable bag. The charging cable is housed inside the passenger door opening compartment by means of a handle-shaped support that makes it easier to grip and use.

New accessories for My Ami Buggy Concept: functional as well as ‘stylish’

My Ami Buggy Concept accessories are not just an exercise in style, they have been designed to have real function. The designers imagined functional objects that made the practical and fun excursions. The design of the internal parts facilitates the movements on board, so the use of the objects is very intuitive.

The exterior mirrors can be adjusted using the ball joint integrated in the fastening device and are positioned in the slots provided in the door pillars. They are also removable. The cup holder or bottle holder can be found both on the dashboard and on the support that replaces the My Ami bag hook. The smartphone clip developed for My Ami is located to the right of the driver’s seat, and on My Ami Buggy Concept it becomes a cylindrical support that integrates a locking ring at the right end of the object to hold the phone in place. The cylindrical support can be engraved with the name and surname of the owner, one customization that some customers will love it, no doubt.

Each of these accessories has been the subject of a original design because they have the particularity of being 3D printed and can therefore be reproduced on request. My Ami Buggy Concept is above all an invitation to have fun and satisfy your desire for freedom, leisure and non-conformism. A project full of style, it illustrates one of the many aspects that could take on Ami, the unique mobility object developed by Citroën, ready to explore new territories.