Citroen updates the e-C4: autonomy increases

For the Citroen e-C4 (here our test) comes a series of technical improvements that allow optimize efficiency in order to get to offer greater autonomy. These are essentially the same innovations that we have seen on other electric models in the Stellantis range that use the e-CMP platform and the well-known 100 kW (136 hp) powertrain with 50 kWh battery from the former PSA Group.

According to the French manufacturer, starting since last October, the electric version of the C4 has a new humidity sensor which, combined with a new calibration of the heat pump, makes it possible to optimize the management of heating and air conditioning, thus reducing energy consumption.

The transmission system has also been perfected with a change in the gear reducer ratio which optimizes driving range. Lastly, the car has “A +” class tires, which reduce rolling resistance and increase efficiency. Following all these innovations, autonomy according to the WLTP cycle it rises to 357 km. This is an increase of just 7 km but Citroen highlights that it is above all in real use that there is a greater increase in the maximum mileage. According to the conditions of use, the autonomy it can go up almost 30 km.