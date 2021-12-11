Cittadella-Ascoli 2-0, a brace from a penalty by the former Baldini condemns the bianconeri to the fifth knockout – picenotime

Ascoli on stage at the “Tombolato” stadium against Cittadella in the match valid for the seventeenth first leg of the Serie B championship. Teams separated by a single point in the standings: the bianconeri are returning from an internal draw against Parma, instead won 1-0 by Alessandria in the last round.

Gorini relies on Kastrati between the posts, defended with Mattioli, Frare, captain Adorni and Benedetti. Midline with Vita, Pavan and Branca with Antonucci on the trocar in support of the former Bianconeri Beretta and Baldini. Usual form 4-3-1-2 for Sottil with Leali in goal and the rearguard made up of Baschirotto, Botteghin, Avlonitis and D’Orazio. Buchel in the control room assisted by Saric and Maistro, on the Sabiri trocar in support of captain Dionisi and Bidaoui. Sunny afternoon at the “Tombolato”, there are about 140 Picchio fans in the Away Sector (greeted before the start of the match by President Neri).

At the start Dionisi annoys the central grenades and lets off an insidious left in the area that ends out after a deviation from Frare. On the 5th minute Baschirotto’s fundamental rescue in the small area on a touch by Frare after a beat and beat on a corner kicked by Benedetti. Very low pace and balanced race. At half an hour Beretta falls in the area after a contact with D’Orazio, the referee Colombo grants the penalty after reviewing the images of the episode (a retention of the shirt of the grenade attacker on the Juventus defender seems clear but it is not detected by the director race). Baldini goes from the spot and displaces Leali by making his sixth center in the league. At 42 ‘Ascoli dangerous: another descent by Baschirotto on the right, a cross rejected by Adorni, Sabiri arrives who touches the post with a right plate from the line. In the recovery Baldini runs away on the wing and serves in the center Beretta who shoots high from an excellent position.

At the beginning of the second half Sottil immediately deployed Felicoli in place of a D’Orazio burdened with a yellow card. At 48 ‘net foul in the area by Avlonitis on Vita, the referee Colombo points to the spot again. From eleven meters Baldini still shows up with the right overtaking Leali again (seventh goal for him). Beretta receives the ball at the edge of the area and throws a shot that is lost to the side. At 54 ‘nice play in the area of ​​Dionisi, sudden right that touches the far post. On the opposite front Beretta moves well in the area, a touch for Antonucci who leans on the edge for Baldini, left out not by much. At 59 ‘Sottil reinforces the attack by inserting the Bulgarian Iliev for Maistro. Gorini replies with Cassandro and Mazzocco for Mattioli and Vita. Hosts in control, bianconeri who are struggling to become dangerous around Kastrati with many technical errors. There is also room for Collocolo and Eramo in place of Saric and Buchel. In the grenade ranks enter D’Urso (another former) and Cuppone for Antonucci and Beretta. A dull Bidaoui also comes out, a remnant of the race for De Paoli. Pavan gets hurt (muscular problem), another ex, Danzi, on the pitch. Ascoli on the legs and never dangerous. At minute 87 Mazzocco tries with the left-handed from the side, the ball is lost on the bottom. Sabiri’s free kick rejected with punches by Leali, Cuppone flies alone on the counterattack and hits the crossbar after a decisive deviation by Leali. The Picchio thus closes the fifth defeat of the season, the second away. There are still 26 points in the standings in view of the next home match against Cremonese, while the Cittadella rises to 28, bypassing the Bianconeri.