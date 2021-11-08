Cittadella – Pisa: 2-0 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of Cittadella-Pisa 2-0 and see you with the next Serie B matches22:31

After the double cross of the first half, the Cittadella opens the second half in numerical superiority and immediately hits the wood number three with Mattioli. The evening of the grenade would seem haunted, but a minute later Mirko Antonucci’s goal arrives and unlocks the match. The Tuscans did not have time to try to get up again that between the 59th and the 68th the expulsions of Touré and Lucca arrived; the Nerazzurri will finish with eight men. The Cittadella manages the match, but fails to widen the gap, it will then be Baldini’s blaze to close the game. At Tombolato it ends 2-0. 22:30

Pisa falls to the Tombolato and definitively loses the primacy, after 12 days it is now Brescia to reach the top. For the first time this season, the Cittadella won two consecutive games and thus joins the playoff train with a haul of 19 points.22:25

90 ‘+ 4’ The game ends! The Cittadella beat Pisa 2-0.22:23

90 ‘+ 1’ GOAL! CITADEL-Pisa 2-0. Baldini network. The grenade player lowers his head and lets go of the right that pierces Nicolas from a distance. Look at the player’s card Enrico Baldini22:22

90 ‘ 4 minutes of recovery.22:20

90 ‘ Counterattack in numerical superiority of the Citadel, fails to capitalize on Beretta: walled shot.22:18

89 ‘ Birindelli shows up again, the cross is promptly removed from the grenade defense. 22:18

88 ‘ Citadel replacement. Okwonkwo exits Tavernelli exits.22:18

88 ‘ Citadel replacement. Branca exits, Mastrantonio enters.22:17

86 ‘ Pisa substitution. Hermannsson exits Masucci enters.22:15

86 ‘ Pisa substitution. Marin exits, Piccinini enters.22:14

84 ‘ The Cittadella tries again to sink on the right, this time the attempt is by Baldini: Leverbe is ready.22:13

83 ‘ Mattioli crosses first and puts the ball on the bottom. 22:12

81 ‘ Restart of the Citadel, but Okwonkwo stumbles on the verticalization directed to him.22:10

79 ‘ Blaze of Birindelli, however, forced to lift his foot off the accelerator. In the end he gets a lineout, but Pisa is holding up in eight men and has suddenly stepped forward. 22:08

78 ‘ Pisa substitution. Exit Mastinu enters Sibilli.22:07

77 ‘ Citadel replacement. Benedetti exits, Donnarumma enters.22:06

77 ‘ Citadel replacement. Life comes out, Mazzocco enters.22:06

75 ‘ Acceleration to the left of Benedetti who concentrates and tries the serve on the far post, ends the ball at the bottom.22:04

73 ‘ Hermannsson wins a rebound and gets the goal kick for his team. The Pisa can breathe after a couple of minutes in apnea.22:02

72 ‘ The Pisa closed in the area rintuzza a series of grenade conclusions.22:01

70 ‘ Citadel replacement. Antonucci exits Beretta enters.21:59

68 ‘ EXPELLED Lucca who stands out in an impetuous way on Pavan. The referee pulls out the second yellow and leaves Pisa in 8 men.21:57

67 ‘ Okwonkwo controls and rests in the center of the area, but the assistant’s flag immediately interrupts the maneuver. 21:56

65 ‘ Pisa substitution. Beruatto exits, Birindelli enters.21:54

65 ‘ Pisa substitution. Marsura exits De Vitis enters.21:53

64 ‘ Pavan’s rambling attempt, the ball clearly to the side of Nicolas’s goal.21:53

63 ‘ Corner beaten at the far post by the Cittadella, Antonucci found trying to hit: deviation on the outside net and another corner kick for the Venetians. 21:52

61 ‘ The match has gone further uphill for the Tuscans, everything goes in favor of the Citadel who is increasingly brilliant in the dribble.21:51

59 ‘ EXPELLED Touré. Sudden elbow to Benedetti near midfield. Pisa remains in nine men.21:49

58 ‘ WARNINGS Baldini.21:47

55 ‘ WARNED Benedetti for the tactical foul that puts an end to Hermannsson’s race.21:44

54 ‘ After the chance of Pisa, the hosts are trying to cool the game. For the first time after 50 minutes of competition, the grenades set up an extended ball turn.21:45

51 ‘ OPPORTUNITY PISA! Mastinu’s southpaw starts from a tight position, Kastrati is ready on the post.21:40

50 ‘ Benedetti’s cross from the left into Nicolas’s boxing gloves.21:39

47 ‘ GOAL! CITADEL-Pisa 1-0. Antonucci network. Perticone spits with his head and serves an assist for Mirko Antonucci who crosses unleashing an unstoppable shot for Nicolas. First goal in Italy as a professional for the Roman. Look at the player’s profile Mirko Antonucci21:38

46 ‘ CROSS CITADEL! Third joy denied to the Venetians, this time the play of Mattioli is causal. The cross at the far post mocked Nicolas’s exit, but he crashed into the high wood.21:36

46 ‘ The race started again without changes, even Pisa in ten men keeps the same set-up.21:35

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. It starts from 0-0 in the first half.21:34

In the second half, D’Angelo’s team will certainly have to deal with the less man, who theoretically should limit the expressive freedom of Mastinu in continuous alternation between the two bands. The Citadel will instead have to grow under construction, the most dangerous sorties so far have been limited only to restarts.21:27

Pisa challenged the reins of the match for several situations, but at the end of the first half the biggest opportunities were given to the Cittadella. The Vita crossbar at 34th and that of Perticone at 45th made the stands of the Tombolato tremble, ready to rejoice. The two chances were punctuated by the expulsion of Adam Nagy, author of a reckless intervention on Okwonkwo launched at full speed. In moments of dominance, the Tuscans, on the other hand, produced little if not the sudden blow of Marin and the paw of Lucca on the near post. The teams go to rest at 0-0.21:23

45 ‘+ 2’ FIRST HALF END: Cittadella-Pisa 0-021:19

45 ‘+ 2’ Lucca’s free-kick crashes into the barrier and is destined to end the first half.21:18

45 ‘+ 1’ WARNINGS Perticone.21:17

45 ‘ 1 minute of recovery.21:17

45 ‘ ANOTHER CITADEL CROSS! Perticone puts a remote-controlled ball for Baldini, the right crushed to the ground rears up and hits the crossbar. Graziato Nicolas, beaten again.21:17

43 ‘ Mastinu stretches out on the far post and with his head corrects towards the area, a timely sweep from Perticone.21:14

41 ‘ Pisa loses an interpreter in midfield, a serious lack in the field area that the Tuscans had controlled for forty minutes. 21:14

39 ‘ EXPELLED Nagy author of a reckless intervention on Okwonkwo, launched on the counterattack at full speed.21:23

38 ‘ Lucca uncertain about the connection, Vita is ready and puts it in safety.21:10

36 ‘ Pavan’s sudden flare-up. Control and hit in counterbalance, the conclusion goes to the side but it is still Cittadella.21:08

36 ‘ Nagy ventures against three grenade shirts, the Hungarian naturally has the worst.21:07

34 ‘ CROSS CITADEL! Alessio Vita touches the net of the advantage. On the developments of the corner, the attempted guest sweep breaks on the male in the area and puts Vita in a position to conclude, only the crossbar denies the advantage to the hosts.21:06

33 ‘ Excellent opening on the right, Vita awaits the overlap of Mattioli who wins a corner for his team.21:04

32 ‘ Branca jumps with Toure, but keeps his arm wide. The guests win the free kick in the middle of the field.21:04

30 ‘ Mastinu falls on the left-handed and looks for the heart of the area, empty Mastinu. Excellent initiative of the number 18, good at cutting out the marker.21:02

29 ‘ Restart of the Citadel, Okwonkwo fishes Antonucci but the first check is out of proportion. A good opportunity fades for Gorini’s team.21:01

27 ‘ Vita tries the bell tower in the area for Okwonkwo, the flag goes up: offside.20:58

24 ‘ Okwonkwo takes off and looks quickly in the area, then is shoulder to shoulder with Nagy: the Hungarian sedates the action without committing a foul.20:57

24 ‘ Mattioli protects himself from the pressure of Beruatto, the sweep returns the ball to Pisa who insists and gets another corner kick.20:55

22 ‘ WARNED Beruatto, totally empty the tackle on Vita.20:54

21 ‘ Caracciolo heads up and commits Kastrati, but Meraviglia had already stopped the game for a foul against Vita.20:53

21 ‘ Marin goes with the lefty, Kastrati covers the far post and puts in a corner.20:52

20 ‘ Benedetti stops the race of Lucca with a push. Pisa free kick near the right corner of the penalty area.20:51

19 ‘ Mastinu’s vertical support has been reduced. The Citadel tries to speed up again but the long ball is immediately prey to Nícolas.20:51

17 ‘ WARNED Lucca for a foul against Nicola Pavan.20:49

16 ‘ After leading the match in the very first minutes, the Cittadella is gradually giving way to Pisa. The work in midfield of the returning Marin has been decisive so far. 20:48

15 ‘ First flash of Lucca. Caught at the near post the former Palermo tries the paw: ball to the side.20:47

14 ‘ This time Marin goes, the result is the same: another kick placed straight into the arms of Kastrati.20:46

13 ‘ A series of hard contrasts, let the referee run, who in the end whistled the Adorni-Lucca contact. Free kick Pisa.20:45

11 ‘ Good change of game at the address of Mastinu, who however lacks the link.20:43

10 ‘ Mastinu searches for the area, but delivers the sphere directly to the home rear.20:41

9 ‘ Mattioli foully stops Marsura, Pisa remains in the offensive area.20:41

8 ‘ OPPORTUNITY PISA! On the development of a corner, ball out and blow to Marin, a decisive intervention by Kastrati that neutralizes a powerful conclusion, perhaps a central thread.20:39

6 ‘ Marusra looks for the cross, but is caged and the rebound is favorable to the Venetians. Elhan Kastrati will operate the goal kick.20:38

6 ‘ Caracciolo stops Baldini’s offensive sortie.20:37

4 ‘ Benedetti finds Okwonkwo in depth, following the touch for Baldini’s shot. However, the player owned by Bologna was offside.20:36

2′ Orji Okwonkwo controls and kicks at the edge of the area, the left is lopsided. Throw-in from the guest fund.20:34

2′ Shore of Lucca for Marsura, then the cross aimed at Toure: very long ball.20:33

LET’S GO! The first half of Cittadella-Pisa begins. The first ball is managed by the Nerazzurri, now in the gold jersey.20:31

The meeting is directed by Francesco Meraviglia from Pistoia assisted by assistants Sergio Ranghetti and Emanuele Prenna. The fourth official is Francesco Burlando. The Var couple is formed by Paolo Mazzoleni and Alberto Tegoni.20:09

After having signed 6 goals in the first 7 outings, Lorenzo Lucca has remained dry in the last 4 games played.20:07

After the defeats against Monza and Parma, the Cittadella has returned to win against Reggina and in case of today’s success it could be able to hit two consecutive victories for the first time of the season.20:03

PISA (4-3-1-2) OFFICIAL TRAINING :. Nicolas – Hermannsson, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto – Toure, Nagy, Mastinu – Marin – Lucca, Marsura. Available: Livieri, Dekic, Birindelli, Di Quinzio, Gucher, De Vitis, Quaini, Masucci, Sibilli, Cohen, Piccinini. Herdsman Luca D’Angelo.19:55

CITADEL (4-3-1-2) OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Kastrati – Mattioli, Perticone, Adorni, Benedetti – Vita, Pavan, Branca – Antonucci – Okwonkwo, Baldini. Available: Maniero, Frare, Donnarumma, Ciriello, Cassandro, D’Urso, Icardi, Mazzocco, Mastrantonio, Danzi, Cuppone, Beretta, Tavernelli. Herdsman Edoardo Gorini19:50

Pisa, in 3rd position with 22 points collected in 11 games, has the chance to return to the top with a victory. Back from three consecutive draws, the Nerazzurri have not won since 2 October when they were 2-0 at home against Reggina.19:40

The Cittadella, currently in 14th position at 16 points, is just back from a narrow victory on the Reggina field. 19:37

At the Tombolato stadium everything is ready for Cittadella-Pisa, a match valid for the 12th matchday of Serie B.19:36