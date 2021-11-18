“City and unique fans, humble Spalletti and a sentence struck us! About Osimhen and Insigne …”

Long and interesting interview by Kalidou Koulibaly to Dazn with Diletta Leotta. The Senegalese defender spoke about the present and the future: “What do I like most about Naples? People make it magical, there are beautiful places, when I get up I am lucky enough to see the seafront, Capri, Vesuvius. In the city you see the affection of the fans and the importance of the club for these fans. They always dream and you realize it right away. They always told me that when you get here you cry twice: when you arrive and when you leave “.

Sui teammates: “I know almost everyone, we have all been together for years, with families, we often go out for dinner together. The beauty is that this is a healthy and united group. Nobody lives like us and this is very important”.

About friendship with Ghoulam: “We have done some initiatives together for the hospitals and schools of Scampia. For me he is a brother. Jorginho? He is great, when I arrived he was the person who welcomed me in the room, with him I started to speak Italian, he corrected me on words. On the pitch it was extraordinary. I had a lot of fun with him. “

On Insigne: “It is the history of Napoli, he is very strong, he has always done well. I love him, he is a great man and a great person. We are often on the phone when we are in the national team.”

Then a curiosity about his habits: “When I arrived I didn’t drink coffee so much, then Tommaso Starace made me fall in love with it. I drink several, 4-5 a day. Always Tommaso’s”.

Childhood: “In 2002 when there was France-Senegal I saw the game at school, we sang both for one team and for the other. Then at the victory of Senegal we were happy and there was dancing in the street, everyone did, of all origins, Arabs, French and Turks. The maestro was my football coach and he surprised us. “

On the choice Senegal: “I thought about it for a year and then with the help of my parents and friends it was almost natural. I feel at home. In 2018 I regretted it? Never, maybe if I was in France they would not have won the World Cup. I believe in destiny, I’m happy for them, I hope to do well with Senegal “.

On Spalletti: “He gave us a lot of mentality. He always valued this game and this team. He said, as soon as he arrived: it’s not normal that you don’t win. He wanted to understand what the problem was. This sentence was important, if someone from the outside says so. it means that we really have potential, he had the humility to say that Gattuso’s work was very good, he didn’t come here to change everything but to give something more. Does he call me his majesty? Yes, that’s right, but the general calls me too, but I like the Commander more. He says I’m the leader, but I do what it takes, I’ve been here for eight years. They are available to companions and to those who need help. I am aware that we play for an entire city, for millions of people. There are many fans around the world. Do I call him dad? My teammates say it’s like that for all the coaches, even with Gattuso, because they always make me play (laughs, ed) “.

On Maradona and his words of praise: “He is a legend, not everyone can have this privilege, I was lucky enough to receive these words. I sent him a shirt and told him I was waiting for him in Naples, I was lucky enough to see him and I was very happy”.

On Osimhen: “His first year was very difficult, he still has a lot to prove. He is a very kind, humble boy, who also makes you laugh and plays many jokes, especially with Manolas. Gattuso helped him, he gave him so much strength and confidence, and Spalletti is completing its growth process “.

On Benitez: “My first day, having lunch, he showed me the movements of the defenders with glasses of water. I have a good memory, he helped me, he made me play my first six months in Italy and he made me understand, then , that I had to understand Italian football which was different from what I had known. I thank him for what he did. I also unplugged his phone when he called me to tell me that he wanted me in Napoli, but I thought it was a joke and then Thinking he was a friend, I hung up. Then my manager called me and then I answered and we talked. “

On the phenomenon racism: “At first you think you are making a mistake, but then the city reminds you that you are the right person. This problem can still be fought, we have already moved on in the past years. Chiellini? I love him very much, I am his friend off the screen , he is an extraordinary person, he has always defended me on all fronts. He gave me important advice as a footballer and as a man. He apologized on behalf of the Italians for the racism, but we have to fight this fight together and this helped me to move forward and it is a good sign for the future. Did Irrati stop Lazio-Napoli? I respect him very much, he gave me a new vision of referees, he calmly told me that he would stop the game. I was surprised and still thank him today because he gave me the strength to really start fighting against this discrimination. “