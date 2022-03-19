City, Liverpool, Bayern and Chelsea, the favorites to reach the semifinals in the Champions League

The three English clubs that are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, point as favorites to reach the semifinals of the tournament

After the draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions leaguethe favorites to reach the semifinals are the Manchester Citythe Liverpool, the Bayern Munich and the Chelseathis according to the forecasts of the ESPN Football Index (EFI).

And it is that the three English teams, as well as the German team, are the ones who would reach the semifinals of the most important club tournament in the world, while the final would be between the Manchester City and Liverpoolbeing those of Guardiola the main candidates to be champions.

According to the EFI, the number one candidate to settle in the semifinals is Liverpool, since they have a 90 percent chance of reaching the semifinals after their match with benfica, and it is that the Portuguese have only 10 percent of options to classify.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Citysince he has an 81 percent chance of beating the Atletico Madridwho barely accumulates 19 percent of options to settle in the prelude to the grand final.

Manchester United has the highest percentage to win the Champions League, according to the ESPN Football Index (EFI). ESPN

Then it’s the Bayern Munich the third favorite team to reach the semifinals, with 79 percent options, according to the EFI, since they see them as winners of their key against Villarrealand it is that the Spaniards have 21 percent of options to advance of phase.

The most closed key in terms of prognosis is that of Chelsea and Real Madrid, as it is one of the most even matches in these quarterfinals. According to the EFI, the Blues will prevail after two games, as they have a 56 percent chance of qualifying for the semifinals compared to 44 percent for the Merengues.

the way to the end

With the three English teams and the Bayern Munich Installed in the semifinals, as long as the EFI forecasts are fulfilled, the Citezens and the Reds are the favorites to reach the final, while the table of Pep Guardiola would be the champion of the ‘Orejona’.

The City has a 54 percent chance of reaching the final, this after being measured against the winner of the key between Chelsea and Real Madrid. Meanwhile he Liverpool has a 48 percent chance of being the Citizens’ rival in this instance after beating the winner of the bracket between Bayern Munich and Villarreal.

For the big game at the Stade de France in Paris, those from Guardiola they are favorites with a 28 per cent chance of being champions, while Liverpool are close behind with a 25 per cent chance.