City of Lies, the long and troubled history of the film with Johnny Depp: this is what happened

When Johnny Depp is involved, complications are always around the corner: the star of Edward Scissorhands does not experience a particularly lucky moment in his career, as evidenced by the incredible string of obstacles that stood in the way, some time ago, between his City of Lies and the debut in cinemas.

The film that talks about the controversial story of the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorius BIG, in fact, certainly did not find the way to the big screen cleared: initially scheduled for August 2018, City of Lies was in fact postponed. due to a legal matter which involved Depp, accused of attacking location manager Gregg Brooks, complete with a claim for damages.

A few months later, however, the denial by the ex-Jack Sparrow: according to Depp, the fact would never have happened and would instead have represented nothing more than a scapegoat to justify the postponement of the film, whose release had actually been obstructed by the LAPD, famously involved in the sad story of the Tupac and BIG murders

This obviously generated further problems: following the non-release of the film, in fact, Bank Leumi filed a lawsuit against the production of the film. by virtue of non-payments due to postponement. In short, a complicated gestation to say the least for a film birth that took place in the United States only last March! Here, to find out more, find our City of Lies review.