City of lies, the true story told by the film with Johnny Depp

When it hit theaters in 2019, there was a lot of talk about City of lies. The true story of a man and his obsession, in fact, it brought back to the surface those, still covered by the mystery, of two excellent deaths. Two real monuments of contemporary American subculture.

Tupac Shakur and Notorius BIG, the murders of rapper kings

The man at the center of the film is called Russel Poole and died in 2015 in Los Angeles. He was an investigator by trade and the last part of his career, but also the following years of his existence, were sacrificed to search for truth about two murders that shook the hip hop world in the mid-90s.

The violent death of the greatest rapper on the west coast, Tupac Shakur is dated September 1996. That of his fiercest rival and indeed, let’s say enemy, in an environment where there was no point of foil, the king of East Coast rappers, Notorius BIG, given instead March 1997.

Russel Poole, who is played by Johnny Depp in the film City of Lies, is an investigator of the LAPD and decides to see clearly in what, immediately, appears an intricate skein of connections and reticence.

Starting with the deaths of Notorius BIG and Tupac, the detective digs until he gets to shed light on the links between some police officers and dangerous characters who gravitate to the golden and ferocious world of the gangsta rap.

A burning investigation

Together with Russel Poole, protagonist of the film City of lies and the true story that the film tells, he is a reporter, Randall Sullivan.

It was in fact he, the first to write, in an article for Rolling Stone, of the search for the truth about the murders of the two big names in rap by an agent of the LAPD.

After the first meeting for that article, Sullivan continued to follow Poole’s investigation which in the meantime touched some nerves for the top of the police and even played his career.

But the story of those two parallel deaths and above all of everything they hid, never abandoned the detective who, even once put to rest, went on privately to dig. And he also found the support and help of Notorius’s mother.

City of lies, the true story of a story of death, violence and corruption

From this long obsession was born a book, later nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, entitled Labyrinth. The American cover reads: “A detective investigates the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG, the implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight and the origins of the LAPD scandal”.

The film City of Lies is based on this book and it mainly tells about a man obsessed with a story of death, violence and corruption, against the backdrop of one of the most powerful movements of the 90s.

