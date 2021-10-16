City of Lugano organizes event on Bitcoin

Friday 29 October in Lugano will be held the“BeatCoin & nd BlockChange” event, signed Lugano Living Lab. Among the speakers: Paolo Ardoino, Giacomo Zucco, Marco Crotta and many others.

The aim is to bring together the protagonists, professionals and researchers of the revolution Blockchain together with the curious and interested in the sector.

BeatCoin & nd BlockChange event in Lugano

At Lugano Exhibition Center, next Friday 29 October, it will be possible participate for free at the super event “Beatcoin & nd Blockchain”. The event will involve famous names in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.

The event will start at 16:00 and will end at 18:30, Among the organizers in addition to the City of Lugano, Lugano Living Lab, the Supsi University and the Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association.

On the program, the themes exposed concern Bitcoin, crypto, Blockchain and DeFi but also tokenomics and ventures capital, to conclude with i basic concepts of individual freedom, democratization and social revolution introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto.

They will open the theme Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, Marco Crotta, Blockchain Expert & Consultant of Blockchain Caffe, followed by Roberto Gorini, CEO of Luxochain’s Noku CTO, e Giacomo Zucco, Bitcoin trainer, consultant and researcher recognized around the world.

Other speakers present are Thomas Bertani, Director of Eidoo, Pietro Lanza, IBM Director Insurance, Industry and Blockchain Director and Chairman of Intesa IBM, Fabio Pezzotti, Founder and CEO of ICOINIUM Blockchain Ventures e Maggie Rokkum of Copernicus Wealth Management SA, moderated by Davide Baldi, CEO of Luxochain.

To conclude Riccardo Giorgio Frega and Luca Berto (Rikki and Guybrush Bitcoin Italia Podcast) will conclude the event.

BeatCoin & nd BlockChange event: how to participate

Without reservations and for free, any person who wants to participate in the event can confirm his presence on the dedicated profile on LinkedIn, the social network of professionals, and report directly to the Lugano Exhibition Center on 29 October at 4.00 pm.

Consistent with the new regulations in force for indoor events in Lugano, each participant must present the green pass at the entrance.

This is just the first in a series of events organized on the Blockchain theme by the City of Lugano. It was made for the occasion a blockchain cashback system for all citizens, based on the LVGA token, issued by the city itself.

November will see new announcements and bargains of meetings, face-to-face and digital, of which we will inform you soon.