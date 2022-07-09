City of Miami offers assistance program to people who want to buy a home for the first time | Univision 23 Miami WLTV

News
City of Miami offers assistance program to people who want to buy a home for the first time
The city of Miami announced a new aid program for people who want to buy a home for the first time and are in an income category.
Help has a deferred 0% interest payment on the down payment on the home.
The program can be very effective at a time when both property prices and rents, not only in Miami, but throughout South Florida, have ballooned in some cases to more than double their cost one or two years ago.
These are the requirements:
- the loans can be done for houses, townhouses and condominiums.
- The property must be located in the city of Miami.
- It shouldn’t cost more than $352,000.
- who asks for the loan must not have owned a property in the last three years.
- Must contribute $500 out of pocket toward closing costs.
- The family income of the person applying for the loan must be equal to or less than 80% of the median income in the area. For a single person it is $54,600 and for two it is $62,400.
- Must be able to pay monthly installments, based on income and debts.
You can also pick up an application for this program in person at the Department of Housing and Community Development (NW 14th and 1st Avenue) or at any of the City’s NET (Neighborhood Enhancement Team) office locations.
