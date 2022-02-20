City star Phil Foden’s mum assaulted in Manchester

Manchester City released a statement in which they report being attentive to the situation

Claire Foden, mother of Manchester City player Phil Foden, suffered an assault on Saturday night during the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan at the AO Arena in the city of Manchester.

Through a video circulating on social networks, as well as according to the English media, a group of people rebuked Foden and insulted him, which is why he was taken to a private room in the arena.

Phil Foden involved in a fight due to harassment from fans. Getty

However, the subjects followed him until said access, then Foden’s girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke, turned to face them, at the same time Claire Foden left the room where they took shelter and also faced the group.

It was then that the mother of the star of the Citizens asked who was calling her son, they answered that “no one” and she herself ran to the subjects who were waiting at the door and who had insulted her moments before.

With a push, he tried to remove one of the people and he reacted by punching him in the face. Seconds later, a person appeared, from Foden’s group, dressed in black and defended the lady.

He even grabbed a fire extinguisher while throwing punches into the air and clearing the subjects of the door. For a few seconds, in the video Foden was seen leaving the room and throwing a couple of pushes, although they immediately removed him and returned him to the place to protect him.

At the moment, Manchester City said that they support their player and his family in any situation they need and regretted the fact.

“The club is aware of a video that has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and violated. We are shocked and dismayed by the nature of the abuse and the incident to one of Foden’s family members. Phil. We will continue to provide Phil and his family with all the support and assistance they need,” the club said.