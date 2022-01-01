City to the last breath, Guardiola overturns Arsenal

Eleventh win in a row for the leaders who come back 2-1 the Gunners with a decisive goal from Rodri in full recovery

The Manchester City slips the eleventh win in a row in Premier League thanks to Rodri’s goal in full recovery that overturns 2-1Arsenal. To the advantage of Saka in the 31 ‘, Mahrez replies on a penalty in the 57’: then the Gunners are left with one less man (Gabriel sent off) and Guardiola’s team takes advantage of it at the end. Citizens on the run at the top of the ranking while Arteta’s men (now stopped by Covid) remain in fourth place.

ARSENAL-MANCHESTER CITY 1-2

Manchester City’s incredible streak of consecutive victories continues, increasingly leading the Premier League thanks to their eleventh success in a row. In the first game of 2022, Guardiola recovered Arsenal in full recovery, winning 2-1 against the Emirates. Immediately crackling encounter with the Var who canceled Arsenal’s advantage after just 13 minutes. It is the home team that makes the game and Martinelli touches the lead again in the 17 ‘, then De Bruyne tries to wake his team but his shot goes out by a whisker. At 31 ‘the efforts of the Gunners materialize and the goal finally arrives with Saka, good at putting Ederson from the edge of the area. Arsenal want to kill the game and Martinelli, particularly inspired today, is close to doubling at 37 ‘and 44’ but his conclusions are always slightly off.

The City is saved and then in the second half tries to take advantage of it: between 55 ‘and 58’ everything happens and the progress of the game is completely reversed. First the referee, with the support of the Var, assigns a penalty to the City (withholding of Xhaka on Bernando Silva) and Mahrez transforms from 11 meters to 1-1. Then Arsenal, after 60 seconds, close to the new advantage when Akè saves an attempt at a sensational own goal by Laporte on the line. Finally, again within seconds, Gabriel receives a double yellow card and leaves Arteta’s men in ten (today not on the bench due to Covid). At this point the inertia of the match is entirely on the side of the Citizens, Arsenal for their part closes very well and tries to restart: the Gunners ‘fort collapses only at 93’ when Rodri he resolves from close range and sends his team on the run to the top of the standings.