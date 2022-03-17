City’s mega offer for Haaland that fainted BVB manager

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.17.2022





Like every transfer market, even if it hasn’t started yet, there are rumors about the future of Erling Halandwho is now in the sights of Manchester City and they seem to be serious about the Norwegian striker, to the point that they made a mega offer for the player from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Bild newspaper, the City looking to spend €365 million in the striker of the German team this summer, since according to the report, Erling will be available for €75 million and could go up to €85 million.

What’s more, Haland will have a salary bill €200 million and you will receive a signing bonus from 30 million. There is also the issue of commission for the player’s representative, Mino Raiolawho seeks to get paid €50 million.

The club’s senior adviser, matthias sammerassured that he fainted when he saw the numbers of the proposal of the City.

“I have had whiplash ever since! I fainted and my wife had to pick me up”, he told Amazon Prime.

According to The Sun, Haaland will request a termination clause in your contract if you sign, a practice that although in Spain is very common, in England it does not usually apply to footballers.

While they wait for Mino Raiola ask for one reduction clause in your sale pricesimilar to what happened with Borussia Dortmund.