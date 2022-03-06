Ciudad Real Medical Association announces training scholarships for summer stays for students of the Faculty of Medicine – Ciudad Real News

The Ciudad Real College of Physicians has announced a new edition of its training scholarships for summer stays in hospitals and biomedical research centers for students of the Ciudad Real Faculty of Medicine.

The aid is endowed with 1,500 euros, for which it has the collaboration and sponsorship of private entities such as AMA Mutual Aseguradora, Fundación Mutual Médica and Fundación Globalcaja, and can be accessed by all pre-collegiate medical students in the province of Ciudad Real, according to The College of Physicians has reported in a press release.

Competitors must present an informative project on the activity to be carried out before June 13, 2022 at the college headquarters. The project will be assessed by the board of directors, communicating the opinion to the interested party with sufficient time to join their training center in the event that aid was granted. At the end of the summer stay, students must present a brief report of their activity in the chosen health center.

Ángel Parra Comino and María Ortega Jiménez, students of the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real, were the two beneficiaries last year, leaving the third of the grants void. Parra developed his project at the Vascular and Thoracic Surgery Service of the Bolzano Hospital (Italy) and Ortega did it at the Badajoz Maternal and Child Hospital.