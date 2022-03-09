Civil Hospital, visits for relatives reopen: the rules

Do you want to advertise on this site?

From tomorrow, Thursday 10 marchthe Asst Spedali Civili of Brescia reactivates the visits from hospitalized relatives in the major city hospital, as well as in the various territorial presidia that depend on the same socio-health company. The visits had been suspended on 6 January.

The reopening was adopted in light of the attenuation of the contagion curve from COVID-19. It remains mandatory for those who visit their relatives to comply with some anti-pandemic rules that the same health facility specifies on the homepage of its website, which reads: “This is not a” free all “: the virus continues to circulate and we must, and individually and collectively, behave with the utmost caution ».

Where and when

The reopening of visits concerns the Civil of Brescia (including the Children’s Hospital), the Gardone Vt hospital and that of Montichiari.

Visiting hours are from Monday to Saturday in the evening (18: 45-20: 30), while on Sundays and holidays it is possible to access from 14.30 to 16.30.

The rules

The main rules – moreover provided for by national legislation – concern the obligation to mask Ffp2the availability of Reinforced Green Pass and a swab with negative result carried out within 48 hours prior to the visit.

Each visitor must also have a identity document it’s a’pre-triage self-declaration signed (downloadable from the Asst Spedali Civili website at this link). In the event that the visitor must be assisted by an accompanying person, it is necessary to fill in an additional form for the latter as well (here the link to download it).

The visits to the wards are allowed for patients with expected hospitalization of not less than 72 hours and only one visitor per patient is allowed, for a maximum of 45 minutes. Visitors are allowed only in the external ward rooms and not in individual rooms.

In order to avoid gatherings, access is allowed according to a scheme based on theinitial of the patient’s surname:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: from A to L

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: from M to Z

Sundays and holidays: from A to Z

