Civil protection and emergency numbers

September 19 continues to be a very marked date in the country, because in this 2022 another strong shaking that passed through several states of the Mexican republic. So far, official reports reveal that there is no serious damage in the country’s capital, while in the Colima one person lost his life.

According to National Seismological, The tremor that occurred at 1:05 p.m. in the afternoon was of magnitude 7-4 and with an epicenter in the municipality of Coalcomanwhich is in the state of Michoacan. The movement was perceptible andn Querétaro, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Puebla, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Veracruz, Guerrero, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Civil protection numbers

To report any case of emergency, you will have to call 911, this number is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and it also serves federal, state and municipal levels.

Emergencies (911)

HOOD (074)

Locatel (56-58-11-11)

Red Cross (53-95-11-11)

Civil Protection (56-83-22-22)

Green Angels (078)

Water Leak (56-54-32-10)

Anonymous Complaint (089)

Gas leak (53-53-27-63)

Forest fires (55-54-06-12

Firefighters (57-68-37-00)

This is how the 7.7 earthquake was experienced with an epicenter in Coalcomán, Michoacán