Civil servants are trained in dengue prevention – News Hidalgo

Pachuca de Soto, August 17 /News Hidalgo/.- The Secretary of Health (SSH) of Hidalgo State gave a virtual training on actions for “prevention of acute diarrheal diseases and cholera” as well as “prevention of dengue”, which was addressed to 84 people in charge of the state. Those responsible for the water care culture within the Water and Sewerage Commission (CEAA) and the unit.

In this regard, the State Health Secretary, María Zoraida Robles Barrera, indicated that the purpose of the training was to inform and raise awareness of the importance of strengthening preventive, sanitary and health promotion measures, which should be implemented at the individual, family and community level. should be done. ADD-Communities to reduce the risks of cholera.

as well as implementing necessary measures to prevent dengue cases and outbreaks in endemic areas, such as: daily bathing, wearing light-colored loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing, insect repellent on exposed skin and under light clothing; Indoors as well as arranging patios and terraces, spraying frequently and installing mosquito nets on doors and windows, and installing canopies in bedrooms.

According to the Chief of Health, these actions respond to the importance of addressing in a timely and joint manner the fight against a dengue-like disease that, as of epidemiological week 30, has affected 28 Hidalguenses from the municipalities of Huejutla, Huoutla, Atlapexco, Used to do Pisaflores, and Chapulhuacan.

In conclusion, he urged people to immediately visit the nearest health unit if they show any symptoms.