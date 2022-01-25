Civil War, that macabre video with which Sebastian Stan threatened RDJ

Among the Avengers flew the so-called orb barrel in Captain America: Civil War: the atmosphere in the Russo’s film became decidedly heavy, with our heroes pitted against each other in a fratricidal war for which no blows of any kind were spared, neither on the screen … nor outside!

Yes, because to put pressure on the opponents, not exactly clean tricks were also used: this is the case, for example, of the video that Sebastian Stan sent to Robert Downey Jr. the day before shooting one of the movie’s mother scenes.

As you surely remember, the clash between Bucky and Tony Stark was one of the most relevant moments of Captain America: Civil War, also leading to the definitive breakdown of the already tense relations between Iron Man and Cap: what to do, therefore, to further load the atmosphere ? Stan’s solution was very simple: the Winter Soldier star sent Robert Downey Jr. a video of him training in front of the severed head of the armor by Iron Man: “I’m preparing for tomorrow’s scene, Robert“said the message of good Sebastian.

Who knows what RDJ’s response will have been: knowing the character, it will most likely be something that we’d better not report on these pages! To find out more, in the meantime, here you can find our review of Captain America: Civil War.