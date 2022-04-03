Civilian bodies dumped near Kyiv reveal horror of Russian invasion

Lifeless bodies in the streets of Bucha, in Ukraine 0:49

Publisher’s note: We warn that this story contains disturbing images.

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) –– The bodies of at least 20 civilian men line a single street in the city of Bucha, near Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Some lay face down on the pavement, while others fell on their backs, mouths open in tragic testimony to the horrors of the Russian occupation.

A man’s hands are tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Another man lies alone, tangled up in a bicycle alongside a grassy embankment. A third man was left in the middle of the road, near the charred remains of a burning car.

The shocking images of the massacre in Bucha were taken by Agence France-Presse this Saturday. The same day Ukraine declared that it had liberated the city from Russian troops. Now, accounts are emerging of alleged atrocities by Russian forces as they withdraw from areas around Kyiv after a failed attempt to encircle the capital.

The city of Bucha has endured five weeks of almost constant attacks. Now officials and human rights groups blame the civilian deaths on Russian forces that left the city.

“His hands are tied behind his back”

“Corpses of executed people still line Yabluska Street in Bucha. Their hands are tied behind their backs with white ‘civilian’ rags, they were shot in the back of the head. So you can imagine what kind of anarchy they perpetrated here Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters on Saturday.

Oleksiy Arestovych, Ukraine’s presidential adviser, said on Sunday that reports coming in from cities in the Kyiv region reveal a “post-apocalyptic picture” of life under Russian occupation.

“This is a special appeal intended to draw the world’s attention to those war crimes, crimes against humanity, that were committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel,” Arestovych said. “These are cities that were liberated, an image from horror movies, a post-apocalyptic image,” he added.

“Victims of these war crimes have already been found, including raped women who were tried to burn, local government officials killed, children killed, elderly people killed, men killed, many with their hands tied, traces of torture and gunshots in the back of the head. Thefts, attempts to take gold, valuables, carpets, washing machines. Of course, this will be considered by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement agencies, and international criminal courts.”

CNN has not been able to independently confirm details about the men’s deaths. CNN has requested comment from the Russian Defense Ministry on allegations of the execution of civilians in the Kyiv region and other parts of Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch’s complaints

The evidence of apparent atrocities in Bucha comes after Human Rights Watch announced that it had documented allegations of war crimes in the occupied areas of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

The human rights group said this Sunday that the complaints include “one case of repeated rape; two cases of extrajudicial execution ––one of six men, the other of one man––, and other cases of illegal violence and threats against civilians between on February 27 and March 14, 2022”.

In Bucha, Russian forces “rounded up five men and extrajudicially executed one of them” on March 4, HRW wrote. A witness told the human rights group that the soldiers forced the men to kneel on the road and pulled their shirts over their heads, before shooting one of the men in the back of the head.

HRW also notes that on February 27, six men were rounded up in the village of Staryi Bykiv in the Chernihiv region and subsequently executed.

In Malaya Rohan, a village in the Kharkiv region, a Russian soldier repeatedly raped a woman at a school where she was sheltering with her family on March 13, the victim told HRW. “She said that he beat her and cut her face, neck and hair with a knife,” HRW wrote. The woman fled to Kharkiv the next day, “where she was able to receive medical treatment and other services.”

“The cases we document amount to deliberate cruelty and violence”

And in the town of Vorzel, 50 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, Russian soldiers “threw a smoke grenade into a cellar and then shot a woman and a 14-year-old boy as they came out of the cellar, where they had taken refuge,” he said. HRW.

“The cases we document amount to deliberate and unspeakable cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director for HRW, said in the statement. “Rape, murder and other violent acts against people in the custody of Russian forces must be investigated as war crimes,” he added.

CNN has not independently verified the details of the HRW report and has requested comment from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, promised new sanctions against Russia. In that sense, he said that he was “shocked by the disturbing images of the atrocities committed by the Russian army in the liberated region of Kyiv #BuchaMassacre”, in a post on Twitter.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, also expressed his shock at “the news of the atrocities committed by the Russian forces”.

“[La] EU helps Ukraine document war crimes. All cases must be prosecuted, namely by @CIJ_ICJ [la Corte Internacional de Justicia]Borrell tweeted this Sunday. “The European Union will continue to strongly support Ukraine.”

Tara John and Nathan Hodge, both from CNN, reported from Lviv. Jonny Hallam reported from Atlanta. Amy Cassidy in London and James Frater from Brussels.