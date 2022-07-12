Civilian deaths from Russian strikes on the rise

The United States on Monday revealed a new potential actor in the Ukraine war: Iran.

Newly declassified US intelligence indicates that Tehran is preparing to supply Russia with “hundreds” of drones — including those with weapons capabilities — for use in the Ukraine war, White House officials said.

“Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces in the use of these unmanned aerial vehicles, with an initial training session scheduled as early as early July. It is unclear if Iran has already delivered any. of these unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House press briefing on Monday.

Sullivan argued that the news that Iran has supplied the drones is evidence that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks are coming at a “severe” cost of depleting its own weapons.

Not everyone is convinced that Iran is capable of exporting large numbers of drones. “Iran is unlikely to have even that many operational drones in its own fleet,” tweeted Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder of Bourse Bazaar, a London-based think tank. “It also has no experience exporting drones at scale.”

The White House statement comes at a time when nuclear talks between Iran and the United States have reached an impasse, which could raise the specter of a new conflict in the Middle East should they fail. But it also comes as Middle Eastern states prepare to launch an alliance of Arab states and Israel, apparently backed by the United States, to counter possible threats from Iran. Iran has warned that it regards the move as a provocation and a threat to its national security.

If Iran actually plans to sell weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, it would essentially be inserting itself into a Russo-Western proxy war in NATO’s backyard. The message to the Biden administration is that Tehran can also extend its influence to distant conflict zones where the United States has vested interests.

Although Iranian drones are not known to be wanted by militaries around the world, they do pose a potent threat to their adversaries. They have been an integral part of Iran’s military strategy and have drawn the attention of US officials. Last year, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the top US commander in the Middle East, told Congress that Iran-linked drones “represent a new and complex threat to our forces and those of our partners and allies.” For the first time since the Korean War, “we are operating without complete air superiority,” he said.

Drone warfare was especially important in the early weeks of the Ukrainian conflict, when the Ukrainian military used Turkish-made attack drones to great effect. But Russian air defenses now provide more cover in the east.

Iranian drones would not be a game changer, but they could mitigate Russian weaknesses in exploiting unmanned aerial vehicles.

Major General Hossein Salaami, commander of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, declared last year that his country possesses drones with a range of 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles). According to the US Institute of Peace, medium-large Iranian drones can stay in the air for up to 20 hours while carrying quite sophisticated sensors, payloads and a range of weapons.

Some of its drones, like those used by the Lebanese Hezbollah, can carry a payload of up to 150kg, he said.

Iranian drones have already been used outside its borders, but largely in Middle Eastern conflict zones, where Tehran can smuggle them to its non-state proxies. They have been effective in Iraq, Yemen and Saudi Arabia, where the United States believes they were used in an attack on Saudi oil facilities in 2019 that sent crude prices soaring to a record high. Iran denied launching that attack.

The arrival of Iranian weapons in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II would be a major milestone for Iran’s arms industry and its status as an arms manufacturer. And it would represent a rare occasion in which Tehran’s weapons were employed not just by a state actor, but by one that is a major global military power.

