Civilians and fighters in Mariupol struggle to resist as their supplies run out

With little supplies and ammunition, amputations carried out in a dilapidated clinic and bodies piling up, fighters and civilians are holding out in Azovstal, the giant steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as Russia tightens its grip on the last pocket of resistance.

An estimated 200 civilians remain trapped in the maze of tunnels below Azovstal, along with a handful of Ukrainian units determined to resist.

Details of the chaotic final defense and desperate efforts to treat the wounded were recounted by military medic Yevgenia Tytarenko, whose husband and colleagues remain trapped at the plant.

“Many soldiers are in serious condition in hospital. They are injured and without medicine. Food and water are running out,” said Tytarenko, who remains in contact with people inside Azovstal.

“I will resist to the end,” Mikhailo, Tytarenko’s husband, wrote in a text message she showed to AFP on Friday.

For weeks, Russian forces have attacked the steelmaker by land, air and sea in an attempt to breach its defenses.

Commanders have said goodbye to their loved ones as Russian forces intensify the siege on defenders’ positions with no prospect of their leaving, according to Tytarenko.

“The commanders have already said goodbye to their wives. One of them wrote to his wife: ‘don’t cry. We will be back home, dead or alive,'” Tytarenko said.

She recounted a complex and chaotic operation inside Azovstal, where soldiers fight the Russians while moving civilians to other parts of the plant, as well as the bodies of the victims.

Without refrigeration, the bodies have been wrapped in plastic bags and decompose, but fighters are determined to prevent them from falling into the hands of Russian forces.

“Almost everywhere they go they carry bodies,” Tytarenko said. “All of them deserve to be evacuated, whether they are alive, injured or dead,” he added.

– Blood and Steel –

For Tytarenko, the war has taken a devastating toll.

The 34-year-old woman fled Mariupol on February 24 as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and began shelling the port city.

The attack came two days after she married Mikhailo, also a doctor, who pressured his pregnant wife to leave when the Russians began bombing Mariupol.

His fellow doctors were left behind where they set up a makeshift clinic in the fortified steel plant, after Russian forces attacked hospitals across Mariupol, according to Daviti Sulemanashvili, a fighter from Georgia.

Like Tytarenko’s husband, Suleimanashvili is a member of the Azov regiment, a former far-right battalion turned national guard unit known for its tough fighters, who have spearheaded the defense of the steel plant.

Suleimanashvili said he was treated at the clinic in March after being injured in a tank attack during a battle in the streets of Mariupol.

It was there that Suleimanashvili’s left leg was amputated, while doctors rushed to treat other wounded in the center, which lacks basic sanitation, medical equipment and heating.

“It is very difficult to provide any medical treatment there,” Suleimanashvili told AFP by telephone.

Suleimanashvili was one of the few evacuated from Mariupol by three Ukrainian helicopters that broke through Russian air defenses in late March. Two other attempts were stopped by Russian forces.

“It was a miracle, I’ve only seen things like that in movies,” Suleimanashvili said of his evacuation.

– End resistance –

But despite the horror inside Azovstal, some find it unbearable to be outside.

Rolana Bondarenko said that many of her close friends and fighters from Azov are among the hundreds of people still at the steel plant.

Along with her son, the 54-year-old was one of the first to join the Azov regiment when it was founded in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea and the rise of a Moscow-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Bondarenko said that one of the many bodies inside Azovstal is that of his son, who died in April.

“He is lying in a black bag, rotting. And not only him, there are hundreds more,” Bondarenko said by telephone from Germany, where he settled last year to continue his medical treatment.

But even after losing his son, Bondarenko continues to support his fellow fighters resisting the Russians.

Every day he sends cute texts and emojis to his friends at the plant to help cheer them up, as they avoid overwhelming Bondarenko with their difficulties, insisting that his determination to fight remains firm.

Still, many of the Azovstal fighters have lost between 15 and 20 kilos in recent weeks due to lack of food, according to Bondarenko.

“I’d like to be with them now,” she said between sobs. “If I died there, I would be with my family.”

