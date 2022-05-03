civilians still trapped in Azovstal

Who is in control of the war, Russia or Ukraine? 2:11

(CNN Spanish) — Russia’s war in Ukraine has been going on for 68 days and, despite some situations that gave rise to some kind of hope of a ceasefire, everything indicates that it will last for a long time. In this context, one of the most dramatic situations at this time is that of civilians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

A hundred civilians, including women and the elderly, and a score of children are still trapped inside the plant, according to a Ukrainian captain who is inside.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko was not optimistic about the situation of those trapped in Azovstal.

“Civilians are still in Azovstal. Unfortunately, destruction is added there. Both artillery and enemy aircraft attacked these facilities yesterday,” Boichenko said.

“They are also waiting to be evacuated. More than 200 locals are still hiding in the area. And our [militares] They continue to defend Mariupol, our state.

Boichenko said it remains very difficult for thousands of people in Mariupol to leave the Russian-controlled territory. He assured that 2,000 residents are still stranded in the Berdyansk area.

Ukrainian soldier found dead after being captured 3:39

In any case, Boichenko affirmed this Tuesday that an evacuation convoy began to move from the coastal city of Berdyansk, about 85 kilometers west of the besieged city, towards the territory held by Ukraine.

The convoy includes many of the first people to be evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.

“Now the column is moving in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. This evacuation is still ongoing, so we are providing very limited information,” Boichenko said on Ukrainian television.

“We hope that it will work, that our residents, who hid for more than two months in Azovstal, will reach the territory controlled by Ukraine.”

Pope Francis Says Hungary’s Prime Minister Told Him Putin Plans to End the War on May 9

Pope Francis revealed that Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end the invasion of Ukraine on May 9, Russia’s Victory Day. That claim made when they met in late April.

The pope made the comments to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday.

“Orban, when I met him, he told me that the Russians have a plan, that everything will end on May 9,” Pope Francis said.

“This would also explain the speed of the escalation these days. Because now it’s not just Donbas, it’s Crimea, it’s Odessa, it’s taking the Black Sea port from Ukraine, that’s all.”

“There is not enough will for peace,” the pope said. “I am pessimistic, but we must make every possible gesture to stop the war.”

Russia says nearly 1.1 million Ukrainians evacuated to Russian territory

Russia released new figures on the number of Ukrainians who have been evacuated to Russian territory since the invasion began.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that nearly 200,000 children are among the nearly 1.1 million people who have been evacuated from Ukraine since February 24.

Russian authorities also said that thousands of people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours from “danger zones”.

“In the last 24 hours, 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, have been evacuated from the danger zones of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in Ukraine to Russian territory without the involvement of the Ukrainian authorities,” according to the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev.

There is no way to verify Russian data on evacuations. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly claimed that thousands of citizens are being forcibly deported to Russia.

The Ukrainian armed forces say they have repelled twelve Russian attacks in the eastern regions

The Ukrainian armed forces claim to have repulsed twelve Russian attacks over the last day in the Liuhansk and Donetsk regions. They also claim to have shot down seven attack drones.

In its daily operational update, the General Staff says there are indications that the Russians are taking equipment out of storage to replenish units. “According to available information, between April 27 and May 2, 2022, seventeen tanks and sixty BMP-1s were taken out of storage in the city of Bohuchar of the Voronezh region. They were sent to the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by the Russian troops,” it is stated.

CNN was unable to verify this claim.

The testimony of civilian evacuees from the Azovstal plant in Ukraine 1:47

On the battlefield, the General Staff said Russian forces had continued attacks from the Izyum direction and efforts to take full control of the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna further east.

The General Staff also suggested that the resistance is growing in the occupied areas, saying: “The resistance movement is developing in the cities and towns temporarily occupied by the aggressor.”

Serhiy Hayday, head of the military administration of the Luhansk region, said the shelling had damaged or destroyed homes in several cities that had been under shelling for weeks, including Severodonetsk, Hirske and Orikhove. He did not give any casualty figures.

But in Donetsk, three people were reported killed in the shelling of the city of Vuhleda.

On the southern front, authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region say fighting is continuing, especially around the town of Hulyaipole. Russian units have tried to break through in that area, which would bring them closer to the regional capital.

Putin could soon officially declare war on Ukraine, US and Western officials say

Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, a move that would allow full mobilization of Russia’s reserve forces as invasion efforts continue to fail, US and US officials believe. Westerners.

May 9, known as “Victory Day” within Russia, commemorates the country’s defeat against the Nazis in 1945.

Western officials have long believed that Putin would seize on the day’s symbolic significance and propaganda value to herald a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities, or both.

The Lavrov comment that angered Israel 1:01

Officials have begun to focus on one scenario, which is Putin formally declaring war on Ukraine on May 9. To date, Putin has insisted on referring to the brutal month-long conflict as a “special military operation,” effectively banning words like invasion and war.

Meaning: A formal declaration of war could bolster public support for the invasion. Also, under Russian law, it would allow Putin to mobilize reserve forces and recruit soldiers that officials say Russia desperately needs amid a growing labor shortage. Western and Ukrainian officials have estimated that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war since Russia invaded the country just over two months ago.

Zelensky: Russia has “forgotten all the lessons of World War II”

Russia has “forgotten all the lessons of World War II,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late-night speech on Monday, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments on Sunday alleging that Adolf Hitler had ” Jewish blood” and that “the most ardent anti-Semites are often Jews”.

“Such an anti-Semitic push by your minister means that Russia has forgotten all the lessons of World War II. Or maybe they never studied those lessons,” Zelensky said.

Lavrov’s comments also provoked a furious response from Israel, with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling them “inexcusable and outrageous,” adding that “Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust.”

“Of course, there is a big scandal in Israel today when it comes to [a] these words. However, no one hears objections or excuses from Moscow. There is silence,” Zelensky said.

“How can this be said on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism? These words mean that Russia’s top diplomat is blaming the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. There are no words,” Zelensky said.

Putin signs a decree on retaliatory sanctions against the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday announcing retaliatory economic measures in response to “unfriendly actions” by foreign states and international organizations, according to the document posted on the government’s official website.

Putin’s decree prohibits carrying out transactions and fulfilling obligations with foreign natural and legal persons who have fallen under the sanctions, such as trade and export of products and resources, without specifying which persons or entities may be affected by the measures.

Russian state authorities, organizations and individuals are prohibited from “conducting transactions (including the conclusion of foreign trade contracts) with legal entities, individuals and organizations under their control, to which special economic measures apply ; fulfill before people, subject to sanctions, the obligations derived from the transactions carried out (including foreign trade contracts concluded), if said obligations are not fulfilled or are not fully fulfilled,” says the document.

According to the decree, it is about the necessary measures to protect the national interests of Russia “in connection with the unfriendly actions of the United States of America and foreign states and international organizations that have joined them, which contradict international law and are aimed at illegally restricting or depriving the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of the right to property.”

The decree says that it is in force until the economic measures are annulled.