Civilians urged to leave the city of Kherson immediately

More than 1.5 million power subscribers in Ukraine have been left without electricity following another wave of Russian attacks, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Repairs began immediately, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who shared the update on his Telegram channel.

Aerial sirens were activated throughout the country, except in Crimea, annexed by Russia, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Remember: Ukraine suffers extensive assault on key infrastructure and energy sources since October 10.

Government officials have warned of a potentially cold and dark winter.

Local leaders share the situation on the ground: The new series of attacks damaged infrastructure in central and western Ukraine, officials from several regions said on Saturday.

Residents of the western city of Rivne were told to “stay in shelters” while electricians worked to restore power throughout the city, the head of the region’s military administration, Vitaliy Koval, said on Telegram.

South of Rivne in Khmelnytskyi, the city council reported that the entire city was without power after a series of explosions were heard.

“Please stock up on water, if possible, because it will also be short in an hour,” the council wrote on Telegram.

Parts of Lutsk, in Ukraine’s far west, were left without power due to a shock to a power facility there, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. He added that rescuers were working to search for injuries and that one civilian was burned in the blast, but no one appeared to have been killed.

An attack on a power facility in central Ukraine’s Kropyvnytskyi region also left residents there and in neighboring Cherkasy without power, according to officials from the military administrations in both regions.

