CIVIS, the clarifications of the Inland Revenue on the self-defense review of the irregularity reports

CIVIS, the Revenue Agency provides clarifications on requests for self-protection review communications of irregularities, forwarded through the electronic assistance channel reserved for citizens and intermediaries.

These clarifications are contained in the resolution number 72 of 16 December 2021.

The telematic assistance channel can be used in cases where any data or elements not considered or incorrectly valued in the settlement of taxes.

The taxpayer can provide the necessary clarifications within the following 30 days upon receipt of the communication.

The information is provided in the document of practice also in the event that the request after 30 days provided for by the term.

In other words, this channel can be used in response to amicable notices, on the basis of the provisions of thearticle 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600 of 1973 and ofarticle 54-bis of Presidential Decree 633 of 1972.

In the event that there are any data or elements not considered or incorrectly assessed in the settlement of taxes, the citizen can provide clarification within 30 days.

The Revenue Agency also specifies that:

“This deadline, in the case of sending via electronic channels the invitation containing the results of the settlement to the subjects referred to in Article 3, paragraph 3, of the regulation referred to in Presidential Decree 322 of 1998, runs from the sixtieth day following that in which the notice is made available to the intermediary. “

The citizen can then ask for a review of the position and, if the reasons are well founded, obtain the restatement of the tax.

The doubts expressed by the intermediaries, to which the clarifications of the Revenue Agency respond, concern the effects of the presentation of therequest for review through CIVIS in the event that the term of 30 days has elapsed.

Specifically, they ask clarifications on sanctions and interests.

In fact, if the payment is made within 30 days of receipt of the communication, the taxpayer can request the reduction of administrative penalties to a third party and of interest.

The reduction is up to the taxpayers who make the payment promptly, or within 7 days. So within 37 days of receiving the communication.

In the resolution of the Revenue Agency they are proposed several hypotheses, some relating to the presentation of the request for self-protection within the term of 30 days, others submitted after this term.

The reference date is that of electronic receipt issued by the CIVIS system.

In cases of submission of the application by term of 30 days The following situations can occur:

the request is accepted for the total amount, the office proceeds to recalculate the claim and cancel the communication;

for the total amount, the office proceeds to recalculate the claim and cancel the communication; the request is partially accepted , the office proceeds to recalculate the claim and update the communication, with the effect that, according to the provisions of article 2, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree no. 462 of 1997, from receipt of the communication “Definitive” – containing the restatement in the self-protection of the amounts due – the deadline for payment (thirty days) begins again. The taxpayer, therefore, benefits from the envisaged reduction of sanctions to one third on the residual debt;

, the office proceeds to recalculate the claim and update the communication, with the effect that, according to the provisions of article 2, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree no. 462 of 1997, from receipt of the communication – containing the restatement in the self-protection of the amounts due – the deadline for payment (thirty days) begins again. The taxpayer, therefore, benefits from the envisaged reduction of sanctions to one third on the residual debt; the request is rejected, the office confirms the irregularities. In this case, as already mentioned, depending on the day of payment (within or more than thirty days from receipt of the communication), the taxpayer will be entitled to benefit from the reduction of the sums or not.

If, on the other hand, the application is presented after the end of the 30 days, the following situations occur:

there request is partially accepted , the office proceeds to recalculate the claim and update the communication. The taxpayer, however, will not be able to benefit from any reduction in penalties and interest, which will be applied in full on the residual sums;

, the office proceeds to recalculate the claim and update the communication. The taxpayer, however, will not be able to benefit from any reduction in penalties and interest, which will be applied in full on the residual sums; the request is rejected, the office confirms the irregularities. Even in this case, the taxpayer will not be able to benefit from any reduction in penalties and interest, which will be applied in full on the sums due.

As regards the taxpayer’s clarifications, the Revenue Agency explains that:

“In this regard, we take the opportunity to underline that the CIVIS channel allows the attachment of documents in support of those operational processes for which the Administration needs to acquire directly from taxpayers the documentation otherwise not obtainable.”

Regarding the assistance activity on reports of irregularities, on electronic notices and related payment bills, the taxpayer does not have to attach any documents.

Instead, the reason for the request, in the space of about 3000 characters.

For any further information, theassistance at a physical counter but this modality must be carefully evaluated, given the coronavirus emergency.