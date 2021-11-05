CJ, Tommy and Claude in the new Remastered screenshots

A few days after the expected launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, new screenshots from the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas have emerged from the network.

The new shots, extrapolated from the product sheets available on Amazon, allow us to take a closer look at the protagonists of the three adventures – Claude, Tommy Vercetti And Carl Johnson – as well as their supporting actors and the metropolises that are the background to their criminal adventures. Equally important, they highlight the modernization work carried out by the guys at Grove Street Games, an independent software house based in Gainesville, Florida. The Unreal Engine has made possible improvements to the character models, resolution, lighting, atmospheric effects, foliage and viewing distance, as can be clearly seen from the shots attached at the bottom of this news.

What do you think? We remind you that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for purchase on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC starting from Thursday 11 November. San Andreas will debut on day-one in Xbox Game Pass, while GTA 3 will end up in the PlayStation Now catalog in December.